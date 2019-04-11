Bombardier : Celebrates Delivery of Q400 Aircraft to Qazaq Air

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft today celebrated the delivery of the first of two Q400 aircraft ordered by Qazaq Air JSC of Kazakhstan ('Qazaq Air') in 2017. The order followed Qazaq Air's successful launch of domestic service in Kazakhstan in July 2015, using three leased Q400 aircraft.

Qazaq Air's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Adel Dauletbek and the airline's Head of Public Relations, Sergey Khetsuriani, joined the airline's flight and acceptance crew during a special delivery ceremony at Bombardier's Toronto site where the Q400 aircraft is manufactured. H.E. Akylbek Kamaldinov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada was in attendance as well as Bombardier Commercial Aircraft's team which included Ross Mitchell, Vice President, Commercial Operations and Mark Gilbert, Director, Sales.

'We are delighted with the performance of our fleet of Q400 turboprops and are excited to welcome the additional aircraft into our operation,' said Mr. Dauletbek. 'With our larger fleet, our customers will benefit from the expansion of our route network within Kazakhstan, as well as to nearby cities in the Central Asian region.'

'We congratulate Qazaq Air on the growth of its operations and expansion of its network,' said Mr. Mitchell. 'The Q400 aircraft continues to prove itself in some of the most challenging locations around the world. The aircraft's speed, range and fuel efficiency, and especially its certification for operations down to -54°C make it ideal for operations on Qazaq Air's long routes in the Kazakh market.'

About Qazaq Air

Qazaq Air is a young, dynamically growing regional airline in Kazakhstan, 100 per cent of which is owned by 'Samruk-Kazyna' Sovereign Welfare Fund.

About Q400 Aircraft

Designed as a modern, 21st-century turboprop, the Q400 aircraft is the most recent development in the Q Series family of aircraft. It provides unmatched performance, operational flexibility and passenger comfort. In addition to the standard single-class configuration, Q400 aircraft are available with an optional dual-class interior for enhanced passenger comfort; in an optional extra-capacity configuration offering up to 90 seats for higher-density markets; and in a cargo-passenger combi configuration.

Thanks to its combination of turboprop attributes, jet-like features, industry-leading passenger experience and environmental footprint, the Q400 aircraft is exceptionally versatile and can be adapted to a variety of business models. By offering a 30 per cent reduction in fuel burn over the jets it often replaces, the Q400 aircraft radically reduces carbon emissions and increases cost efficiency. Its high- speed cruise -- 160 km/h faster than conventional turboprops -- places the aircraft's flight time within minutes of jet schedules, at the same seat cost as larger single-aisle jets. Its large propellers operate at a lower RPM, generating more power with less noise and making it a friendly option for city centres.

With more than 1,250 aircraft delivered, Dash 8/Q Series turboprops continue to provide exceptional operating costs coupled with the benefits of commonality within the Q Series aircraft family.