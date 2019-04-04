Bombardier : Deutsche Bahn asks Siemens and Bombardier to fix train quality issues

Some of carriage frames do not meet the agreed quality requirements, Deutsche Bahn said. It added that safety is unaffected but it will not accept delivery of any more ICE 4 trains for the time being.

A joint statement from German group Siemens and Canada's Bombardier said that Bombardier, a subcontractor on the ICE-4 project, had identified quality issues with the welds on the carriage bodies.

They said the deviation did not affect safety and there was no impact on trains in service, adding that trains now in production meet the agreed requirements.

The companies are working together with Deutsche Bahn and the Federal Railway Authority on a solution.

Siemens Mobility is the general contractor for the ICE-4 trains while Bombardier Transportation supplies, among other things, the carriage bodies.

