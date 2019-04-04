Log in
Bombardier : Deutsche Bahn asks Siemens and Bombardier to fix train quality issues

04/04/2019 | 11:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German railway Deutsche Bahn is seen in a watch at the main train station in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German railway operator Deutsche Bahn has asked Siemens and Bombardier to fix quality issues with its newest ICE 4 high-speed trains, the state-owned company said on Thursday.

Some of carriage frames do not meet the agreed quality requirements, Deutsche Bahn said. It added that safety is unaffected but it will not accept delivery of any more ICE 4 trains for the time being.

A joint statement from German group Siemens and Canada's Bombardier said that Bombardier, a subcontractor on the ICE-4 project, had identified quality issues with the welds on the carriage bodies.

They said the deviation did not affect safety and there was no impact on trains in service, adding that trains now in production meet the agreed requirements.

The companies are working together with Deutsche Bahn and the Federal Railway Authority on a solution.

Siemens Mobility is the general contractor for the ICE-4 trains while Bombardier Transportation supplies, among other things, the carriage bodies.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Caroline Copley; Editing by Thomas Escritt and David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER, INC. -1.81% 2.725 Delayed Quote.33.00%
SIEMENS 0.32% 101.16 Delayed Quote.3.41%
