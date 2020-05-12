Log in
BOMBARDIER INC.

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bombardier : French group Alstom warns of hit to results due to coronavirus crisis

05/12/2020 | 01:38am EDT
A logo of Alstom is seen at the Alstom's plant in Semeac near Tarbes

French transport infrastructure company Alstom warned on Tuesday of a hit to its results for the 2020-2021 financial year due to the impact on its business from the coronavirus crisis.

Alstom, which earlier this year agreed to buy Bombardier's rail division, said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the 2019-2020 financial year had risen 4% from last year to 630 million euros ($681.2 million).

However, Alstom added that the coronavirus crisis - which has hit many of the world's transport networks - would negatively impact its orders, net profit and sales for the 2020-2021 financial year.

Alstom said that while it could not give a precise estimate regarding the impact from the coronavirus, it expected its objective of achieving a 5% average annual growth rate over the 2019/20 to 2022/23 period would be "slightly impacted".

Alstom added it hoped to close its deal with Bombardier, which is subject to regulatory clearances, in the first half of 2021.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -0.28% 36.22 Real-time Quote.-14.23%
BOMBARDIER INC. -2.27% 0.43 Delayed Quote.-77.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 050 M
EBIT 2020 153 M
Net income 2020 -812 M
Debt 2020 8 061 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,32x
P/E ratio 2021 -2,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 798 M
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 0,42  $
Last Close Price 0,31  $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Martel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Technology Officer
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.-77.72%804
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.82%106 117
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-60.82%88 496
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.74%54 620
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.55%39 062
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-23.25%38 738
