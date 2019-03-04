Log in
Bombardier Global 7500 Aircraft Completes the World's Longest Range Business Jet Flight in History

03/04/2019 | 12:48pm EST
  • Global 7500 jet’s extraordinary 8,152 nm flight is the longest mission ever flown by a purpose-built business jet
  • Flight also sets record for highest speed over longest distance in business aviation history, connecting Singapore to Tucson, AZ*
  • Aircraft landed with fuel reserves well above NBAA requirements; 4,300 lb of remaining fuel represents nearly 1,5 hours of additional flight
  • Aircraft provides the industry’s largest cabin and best cabin experience, perfectly suited for trans-oceanic journeys and an exceptionally smooth ride

MONTREAL, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce that its Global 7500 aircraft, has once again demonstrated its ability to go the distance by completing the longest range business jet flight in history**, successfully completing an 8,152-nautical-mile flight non-stop, pushing the boundaries of business travel.

Bombardier Global 7500 Aircraft Completes the World’s Longest Range Business Jet Flight in History
Bombardier Global 7500 Aircraft Completes the World’s Longest Range Business Jet Flight in History


The award-winning business jet departed from Singapore Changi Airport at 7:12 a.m. local time and arrived at Tucson International Airport at 8:19 a.m. local time, completing the long-range speed record flight for the city-pair.

“The Global 7500 aircraft was built to break all the records,” said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “It achieved the industry’s longest mission ever in business aviation after only two months in service. We’ve demonstrated its unequaled long-range and high speed capabilities, but also its ability to break records confidently with healthy fuel reserves remaining, once again, confirming its unsurpassed performance to customers.”

Since its entry-into-service, the Global 7500 jet has emphatically proven itself to be the highest-performing aircraft in the industry and this record showcases the real-world capabilities of this impressive aircraft. With a top speed of Mach 0.925, the aircraft has unquestionably shown its ability to fly even further than any other business jet with its advertised range of 7,700 nautical miles. The achievement of a flight that reaches 8,152 nautical miles clearly demonstrates that the aircraft is the only business jet with the high-performance capabilities required for long flights. Providing access to these demanding, long-range routes is an invaluable resource for customers.

Over the last two months, the Global 7500 jet has demonstrated exceptional performance and reliability, this first aircraft has completed more than 170 hours of flight around the world.

The Global 7500 aircraft offers spaciousness that is unique among business jets, with its award-winning interior featuring a full-size kitchen and four true living spaces. The Global 7500 aircraft also debuts Bombardier’s patented Nuage seat, which was meticulously designed for maximum comfort and will be exclusive to the new Global family of aircraft.

About Bombardier
With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors
Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500 and Nuage are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*Record pending certification by the National Aeronautic Association.

**Flight performed under certain operating conditions.

For Information
Clémence Godfroy
Bombardier Business Aircraft
+ 1 514-855-5001 #64024
clemence.godfroy@aero.bombardier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1077a711-7e4f-43e2-9662-7fd55ba07813

Bombardier Aéronautique - Business Aircraft.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
