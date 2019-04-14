Bombardier : HK Bellawings Jet Limited of Hong Kong Firms Up Order for Four More Bombardier Global 7500 Business Jets

Fleet operator continues to confirm orders after signing letter of intent for multiple Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft in May 2018

HK Bellawings Jet Limited will become operator managing China's largest fleet of Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft

Flagship Global 7500 business jet making its airshow debut at ABACE

Long-range, large-cabin Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft on track to enter service this year

Bombardier is pleased to announce that Hong Kong aircraft management company HK Bellawings Jet Limited firmed up an order for four Global 7500 business jets. This news comes as the flagship Global 7500 aircraft arrives at the Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE), its first airshow since entering service.

'We are proud to announce this firm order as the Global 7500 aircraft makes its public debut at ABACE, one of the world's most important aerospace exhibitions,' said Khader Mattar, Vice President of Sales for the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and China, Bombardier Business Aircraft. 'Our flagship jet has been causing a sensation since entering service less than four months ago, and this order underscores that this aircraft, with its unparalleled range and four true living spaces, is ideal for the Greater China region.'

HK Bellawings first announced their intent to purchase up to 18 Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft, for a potential value of $1.14 billion US, in May 2018 at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva. Hours earlier, Bombardier had stunned the industry by launching two new long-range, large-cabin business jets, the Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft.

In September 2018, HK Bellawings firmed up its order of four Global 6500 and two Global 7500 business jets, for an approximate value of $370 million US, based on current list prices for typically equipped aircraft. Today, HK Bellawings and Bombardier are pleased to confirm that four more

Global 7500 aircraft are now part of that firm purchase, bringing the total of firm aircraft orders to 10. This latest announcement represents a value of approximately $291 million US, based on current list prices.

'We are thrilled to offer our customers access to the unparalleled Global 7500 aircraft as part of our unmatched fleet,' said HK Bellawings President Mr. YJ Zhang. 'The Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft align with HK Bellawings' rapid development to be a one-stop business aviation solution. As the operator that will manage one of the world's largest fleet of Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft, HK Bellawings Jet will further expand our business scope and continuously pursue higher goals.'

The Global 7500 aircraft's range of 7,700 nautical miles is the longest in business aviation. This business jet can connect the cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong non-stop to the cities of New York, London or Milan, and also fly nonstop from Singapore to Vancouver.*

Established in 2014, HK Bellawings Jet Limited is a distinguished business jet management company dedicated to providing a diverse array of professional, highly efficient and comprehensive business aviation services and solutions, which include business jet management, aircraft maintenance, travel concierge service, aircraft acquisition service, and business aviation consultancy. They operate a fleet of Challenger and Global business aircraft.