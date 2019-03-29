Bombardier : Industry Flagship, Global 7500 Aircraft Makes High-Speed Transatlantic Crossing in Record Time

Global 7500 business jet sets impressive speed record between New York and London, once again highlighting its unmatched performance

New record set just days after completing the fastest ever business jet flight between Los Angeles and New York

Record demonstrates exceptional capabilities of aircraft by attaining a top speed of Mach 0.925

The unrivaled Global 7500 aircraft is the largest and longest range business jet in the industry

The multiple award-winning Global 7500 aircraft offers Bombardier's signature smooth ride and a spaciousness that is unique among business jets

Bombardier announced today that the ultra-long-range Global 7500 jet has again proven its unmatched performance capabilities, adding another significant city-pair speed record to its list of remarkable achievements, this time during a transatlantic flight from White Plains, NY to Luton, UK. The record is pending certification by the U.S. National Aeronautic Association.

The award-winning Global 7500 business jet left Westchester County Airport in White Plains, NY at 6:26 a.m. local time on March 27, 2019, and arrived at London Luton Airport at 3:52 p.m. local time. The aircraft completed the transatlantic mission in 5 hours and 26 minutes under seasonal winds, establishing the record and making it the fastest flight for a business jet between these two major financial centres. During the flight, the aircraft reached a top speed of M 0.925, with an average speed of M 0.92, demonstrating exceptional speed, all while providing the smoothest ride.

'This recent record showcases the real-world capabilities of this impressive aircraft and demonstrates once again why the unrivaled Global 7500 aircraft is the undisputed leader in our industry,' said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Business Aircraft, 'Our award-winning, best-in-class Global 7500 aircraft is redefining private aviation and elevating the overall in-flight experience through its speed, range and its exceptional cabin comfort.'

Since its entry-into-service, the Global 7500 jet has emphatically proven itself to be the highest-performing aircraft in the industry. With unmatched capabilities, the Global 7500 aircraft is on a record-setting streak. Earlier this month, it completed the longest flight in business aviation with an 8,152-nautical-mile mission between Singapore and Tucson, landing with 4,300 lbs of fuel reserves, representing nearly 1.5 hours of additional flight. This week, it also set a record-breaking speed flight from Los Angeles to New York in 3 hours and 54 minutes, sustaining a speed of Mach 0.925 for more than two hours. The Global 7500 aircraft continues to set the bar for unprecedented excellence and performance in the world of business aviation.

Through visionary design and superior performance, the Global 7500 aircraft redefines the business aircraft experience. With four distinct living spaces plus a dedicated crew rest area, it is unique among business jets in spaciousness, comfort and highly personalized design flexibility.