Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier, Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER, INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bombardier : L.J. Aviation Grows Fleet with Addition of Two Industry-leading Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 09:13am EDT
  • Two new Challenger 350 business jets recently added to L.J. Aviation's existing fleet of more than 40 aircraft under management
  • The Challenger 300 aircraft series continues to outperform the competition as the fastest business jet in history to reach 300 deliveries in the medium and large categories and as the best-equipped aircraft in its class
  • With the widest and quietest cabin, smoothest ride and lowest operating costs in its category, the Challenger 350 aircraft delivers an unrivalled experience

Bombardier is pleased to announce that L.J. Aviation, a world-class aircraft flight management and charter aircraft company, has expanded its fleet with its latest addition of two industry-leading Challenger 350 aircraft. The high-performing Challenger 350 business jets join the company's existing fleet of 40 aircraft and are available for charter in the Mid-Atlantic States.

'We are thrilled to receive our Challenger 350 aircraft,' said Ed Kilkeary Jr., President, L.J. Aviation. 'It delivers everything we want in a business jet: outstanding performance, a comfortable and productive environment, and advantageous operating costs. The Challenger 350 aircraft is a sound investment that will make the most of our passengers' time.'

Extending its offering with two new industry-leading Challenger 350 business jets, L.J. Aviation currently manages and operates five Challenger 300 series business jets, one Challenger 604 aircraft and a Global 5000 aircraft.

In the last decade, the Challenger 300 aircraft series has accounted for more deliveries than any other business jet platform in the industry. The Challenger 350 aircraft builds upon this remarkable legacy of leadership and continues to take centre stage in the super mid-size segment.

'We are proud of our long-standing relationship with L.J. Aviation, and we are extremely pleased that they have added two Challenger 350 aircraft to their fleet,' said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. 'This business jet is world-renowned as the leader in the super mid-size segment, and with good reason. A stunning cabin, smooth ride and exceptional value proposition all make the Challenger 350 aircraft an ideal choice for customers.'

With a true full seats, full fuel, 3,200 nautical mile range, the Challenger 350 aircraft is an efficient and reliable business tool with proven performance. Delivering comfort without compromise, the Challenger 350 jet was recently recognized by Robb Report Magazine as the Best of the Best super mid-size aircraft for the second consecutive year.

About L.J. AviationL.J. Aviation is a world-class aircraft flight management and charter aircraft operation that is headquartered in the L.J. Aviation FBO facility at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, PA. L.J. Aviation's expanding list of Satellite Bases includes operations and offices in Bedford, MA; Marshfield, WI; Rochester, NY; Pontiac, MI; and at Greater Pittsburgh International. Founded in 1980, the company currently manages and operates a fleet of over forty (40) aircraft ranging in size from the Boeing Business Jet and Global 5000 to smaller Cessna, Bombardier and Beechcraft products. For more information, visit www.ljaviation.com.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from
Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 350, Challenger 604 and Global 5000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

L.J. Aviation is a trade name for L.J. Associates, Inc.

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 13:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOMBARDIER, INC.
09:13aBOMBARDIER : L.J. Aviation Grows Fleet with Addition of Two Industry-leading Bom..
PU
09:13aBombardier wins contract to supply and maintain 30 FLEXITY trams for Dresden'..
GL
08:23aBOMBARDIER : Appoints Industry Veteran Jeff Cole as Business Jet Sales Director ..
AQ
08/21BOMBARDIER : to maintain rail franchise trains
AQ
08/20BOMBARDIER : confirms services contract for East Midlands Railway franchise
AQ
08/20Bombardier confirms three-year services contract for new East Midlands Railwa..
GL
08/19BOMBARDIER : Appoints Industry Veteran Jeff Cole as Business Jet Sales Director ..
PU
08/19BOMBARDIER : Consortium of Bombardier Transportation, Orascom Construction and A..
AQ
08/14Canada's CAE sees strong pilot training demand when Boeing MAX jets fly
RE
08/14BOMBARDIER : EDC expresses regret for US$41M loan to back Bombardier sale to Zum..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 715 M
EBIT 2019 812 M
Net income 2019 -2,58 M
Debt 2019 6 292 M
Yield 2019 0,06%
P/E ratio 2019 -278x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 3 067 M
Chart BOMBARDIER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,46  $
Last Close Price 1,29  $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 91,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Executive Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Engineer & VP-Product Development-Aerospace
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER, INC.-16.26%3 073
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.97%109 864
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION46.27%108 158
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION50.73%62 458
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.89%54 312
RAYTHEON20.93%51 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group