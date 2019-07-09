Bombardier : Notches Order for First Performance-Leading Global 5500 Jet to be Based on the U.S. West Coast

-
Van Nuys-based Jet Transactions supported undisclosed West Coast launch customer in selecting the aircraft for its exceptional performance and unrivaled cabin comfort
Additional range and efficiency of the Global 5500 jet ensures non-stop missions from London to West Coast U.S.
The Global 5500 features a newly optimized wing, an all-new engine and a redesigned cabin including Bombardier's patented Nuage seating, delivering unmatched total performance and the smoothest ride
Bombardier is pleased to announce it has secured the first order for a Global 5500 aircraft to be operated from the West Coast of the United States. This transaction is valued at $46 million U.S., according to current list prices.
'The Global5500 aircraft offers the ultimate in performance, comfort, reliability and signature smooth ride,' said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. 'It is ideally suited to meet the needs of our customers on the West Coast, connecting Los Angeles to London, Sao Paulo or Moscow*. This order is a resounding example of our newest Global aircraft's undeniable impact on the world of business aviation.'
The Global 5500 aircraft boasts operating costs that rival all other aircraft in its class, along with the built-in systems redundancy and robustness for which Bombardier Global aircraft are renowned. Its newly optimized wing and purpose-built engines make it cleaner and more efficient, offering a superior in-flight experience and a smooth ride to its clientele.
'The combination of additional range, large cabin comfort, smooth ride and short-field performance capabilities, makes the new Global 5500 aircraft uniquely suited to meet our clients' west coast missions,' said Brant Dahlfors, Co-founder of Jet Transactions. 'We are delighted and proud to represent this remarkable aircraft program's first end user on the U.S. West Coast.'
Global 5500 aircraft: The new Global 5500 business jet offers a unique blend of innovation, style and comfort. With its Next Generation leading-edge wing technology and new, purpose-built Rolls-Royce Pearl engines, the Global 5500 aircraft gives passengers a chance to fly faster and farther, all with the smoothest ride possible. Meticulously designed and crafted with exquisite finishes and high-end craftsmanship, the Global 5500 aircraft features several ground breaking innovations, including the unique Nuage seat, the first new seat architecture in business aviation in 30 years.
About Bombardier
With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.
Bombardier, Global, Global 5500 and Nuage are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.
*Under certain operating conditions.
