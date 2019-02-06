Bombardier : Statement on European Commission's Decision

February 6, 2019MontréalBombardier Inc., Other News

'We are pleased that the European Commission, backed by the national competition authorities, has prohibited the proposed merger of Siemens and Alstom. This decision is based on the law and facts at hand after a very thorough 16-month investigation by the Commission.

The Commission has been clear that the proposed merger failed to meet the requirements of European Union competition law. It would have severely undermined the health and competitiveness of the whole European rail market, leaving European consumers, both as rail users and taxpayers, to pay the price. The European rail sector leads the world through strong domestic competition, continuous innovation and investment.'

Mtre Daniel Desjardins, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Bombardier Inc.