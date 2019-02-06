Bombardier : Statement on European Commission's Decision
February 6, 2019
Montréal
'We are pleased that the European Commission, backed by the national competition authorities, has prohibited the proposed merger of Siemens and Alstom. This decision is based on the law and facts at hand after a very thorough 16-month investigation by the Commission.
The Commission has been clear that the proposed merger failed to meet the requirements of European Union competition law. It would have severely undermined the health and competitiveness of the whole European rail market, leaving European consumers, both as rail users and taxpayers, to pay the price. The European rail sector leads the world through strong domestic competition, continuous innovation and investment.'
Mtre Daniel Desjardins, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Bombardier Inc.
About Bombardier
With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.
