Bombardier : Strengthens its World-Class Service and Support Capabilities for Business Jet Customers in China

Tianjin Service Centre receives Authorized Service Centre status from engine manufacturers Rolls-Royce, GE and Honeywell

New line maintenance station can service Bombardier Challenger and Global aircraft with various international registrations

Continuing enhancements are part of Bombardier's worldwide expansion of its award-winning customer services network

Bombardier is proud to announce significant enhancements to its customer support capabilities for business aircraft customers in China on the eve of this year's Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE).

Bombardier's centrally located Service Centre in Tianjin has received Authorized Service Centre status from engine manufacturers Rolls-Royce, GE and Honeywell. This authorization demonstrates the confidence these renowned companies have in the abilities of this facility's world-class technicians. Our customers can now have the engines of their business jets serviced in China by the team who knows their aircraft best.

Bombardier is also pleased to announce new line maintenance services at its Tianjin Service Centre. This new team offers AOG mobile repair as well as unscheduled and scheduled maintenance services on various Challenger and Global aircraft registered with the following regulatory bodies: EASA, FAA, Canada, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Aruba, Qatar, Isle of Man, San Marino and Guernsey.

Bombardier's Tianjin Service Centre has obtained approvals from a growing number of aviation authorities since opening two years ago and can now offer a full scope of scheduled and unscheduled maintenance services for Global, Challenger and Learjet aircraft registered in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Cayman Islands and Bermuda. Certification is in progress for further expanded capabilities under FAA and EASA.

'It's important for Bombardier to be close to our customers in the Greater China region so as to ensure they have access to excellent service,' said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. 'That's why we are committed to expanding our services in this market, where we see a bright future for our growing aircraft portfolio.'

Bombardier's Tianjin Service Centre was inaugurated in April 2017 in collaboration with the Tianjin Airport Economic Area (TAEA). Two years later, the facility's expanded services are a testament to Bombardier's dedication to growing business aviation in the Greater China region and to strengthening its relationship with TAEA.

Bombardier also has two regional support offices in Hong Kong and Beijing and two regional parts depots in Hong Kong and Tianjin.

Enhancements to customer support capabilities in China are part of Bombardier's commitment to providing exceptional service worldwide. In February, Bombardier announced the expansion of its Singapore Service Centre, which will more than quadruple its footprint. In October 2018, Bombardier announced it will more than double its customer service footprint in Florida with a new service centre. This is in addition to the entry-into-service of a Challenger 300 support aircraft stationed in Europe.

Bombardier is proud to be participating at ABACE 2019 and displaying its flagship Global 7500 aircraft, its exceptional large-cabin Global 6000 aircraft, as well as its best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft.