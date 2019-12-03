Log in
Bombardier Teams with Texas State Technical College on Apprenticeship Program to Develop Local Talent, Manufacture Global 7500 Wing

12/03/2019 | 03:01pm EST
  • Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program (BAAP) will support growth of Global 7500 Advanced Metal Wing manufacture in Red Oak, Texas
  • Comprehensive six-month program offers students chance to enter high-tech aerospace field with no formal training, charting course for great career
  • New initiative will help grow grassroots aerospace pipeline in Red Oak

RED OAK, Texas, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the establishment of a new aviation apprenticeship training program in association with Texas State Technical College (TSTC) in Red Oak, Texas, designed to develop local talent, drive regional aerospace growth and provide support for the manufacture of the Advanced Metallic Wing for the Global 7500 aircraft at its Red Oak facility.

The two-year Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program (BAAP) will offer students a chance to enter the high-tech aerospace sector with no formal qualifications. It challenges them to present a winning attitude and develop mechanical dexterity and sound logic skills to be able to pass an entry-level aptitude test. In turn, Bombardier and TSTC will offer expert training in conjunction with TSTC’s excellent facilities, allowing students to benefit at no cost from industry-tailored modules, experienced instructors, tools and equipment and financial support.

“The growth of Bombardier’s Global 7500 program is paramount to the future success and development of Bombardier Aviation – and this new apprenticeship program will foster the development of a talent pipeline necessary to keep up with all of our customer demands,” said Paul Sislian, Chief Operating Officer, Bombardier Aviation. “This new program will also create strong partnerships with local, state, and federal level government bodies in the Red Oak region, bringing world-class training opportunities and cementing Bombardier Aviation into the community.”

“TSTC is extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with Bombardier on the Aviation Apprenticeship Program,” said Marcus Balch, provost of Texas State Technical College’s North Texas campus in Red Oak. “We are thrilled to be a part of training program participants from right here in the area that will ultimately live here and work here in Red Oak and the surrounding communities. This program is a prime example of the type of strategic partnerships that TSTC desires to build moving forward. The Bombardier team and the City of Red Oak have been a pleasure to work with, and the plan is continue this partnership for many years to come!”

The BAAP training program will offer the perfect blend of practical and on-the-job training. Key elements include the introduction of health, safety and quality best practices, as well as aircraft drawing and specification comprehension, manufacturing appreciation of standard and regulatory compliances of aircraft assembly and much more.

Among the design innovations that set Bombardier’s Global 7500 aircraft apart from its competitors is its advanced wing design. With its sophisticated slats and flap system, the aircraft’s wing maximizes aerodynamic efficiency and performance for improved safety and an exceptionally smooth ride.

About Texas State Technical College
TSTC was established 50 years ago to help create a strong Texas. It is efficiently and effectively helping Texas meet the high-tech challenges of today’s global economy, in partnership with business and industry, government agencies and other educational institutions. TSTC graduates are highly-valued by business and industry for their work ethic, knowledge and workplace skills.

About Bombardier
With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft. To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Global and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

Bombardier’s association with Texas State Technical College is under development and could be subject to change.

For Information
Matthew Nicholls
Bombardier Aviation
+ 1 514-243-8214
matthew.nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
