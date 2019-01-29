Bombardier : Transportation appoints Wendy McMillan as Head of Australia and South East Asia and Managing Director Bombardier Transportation Australia

Bombardier strengthens senior leadership team appointing Wendy McMillan as head of the new Australia and South East Asia sub-region

New leader will focus on customer satisfaction, business growth and transformation

Mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today the appointment of Wendy McMillan as Head of Australia and South East Asia and Managing Director Bombardier Transportation Australia, effective on February 01, 2019. Based in Melbourne, Ms. McMillan will be responsible for the end-to-end mandate of business development and sales through to project execution and services delivery for the new Australia and South East Asia sub-region.

Per Allmer, President of the Western Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Region at Bombardier Transportation said, 'We are delighted to welcome Wendy McMillan to Bombardier. With her experience in business development, project delivery and rolling stock procurement, she is a great addition to our senior team.' He added, 'With Australia and South East Asia together as one strong sub-region, combined with Wendy's strategic leadership, our objectives are to increase customer satisfaction, drive business growth and deliver our transformation program.'

Wendy McMillan brings to Bombardier almost 30 years of executive experience gained in the government, rail, infrastructure and consulting sectors. She joins Bombardier from the Victoria State Government where she was Chief Executive Officer of the Rolling Stock Development Division with responsibility for trains and trams, including developing strategic business cases and delivery of capital projects, asset management and industry development. Prior to that she has held various senior roles in business, including for Queensland Rail, Everything Infrastructure Group (EIG), John Holland Group and the Port of Brisbane Corporation.

In addition to her role as Head of Australia and South East Asia, Ms. McMillan is also appointed as Managing Director Bombardier Transportation Australia. Paul Brown, who has held this position on an interim basis since August 2018, will return to his crucial role as Project Director for the Queensland New Generation Rollingstock project, however, he will continue to play a vital role in shaping the region for the future jointly with Wendy and the rest of the team.

Per Allmer commented, 'I sincerely thank Paul Brown for his leadership in Australia in the interim and for his ongoing contribution to Bombardier. I also take this opportunity to thank Jayaram Naidu, Head of South East Asia, as he has been instrumental in the strong growth of our South East Asian region winning significant orders during 2018. Our powerful new team of Wendy, Paul and Jayaram will leverage the synergies, strengths and successes of both teams to jointly shape the new operations model for Australia and South East Asia in preparation for the market evolution to come.'

Bombardier has been investing in Australia and South East Asia and Australia for more than 60 years. As a trusted partner, Bombardier designs, engineers, manufactures and maintains all types of rolling stock for numerous rail operators across the sub-region, as well as providing complete turnkey systems, rolling stock equipment, rail control and wayside solutions, asset management and through-life services.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.