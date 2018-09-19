Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier, Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER, INC. (BBD.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Bombardier : and MIGHT Sign Agreement to Develop Rail Industry Expertise in Malaysia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 12:38pm CEST
  • Bombardier and Malaysian Industry High Technology Government Group to collaborate on developing home-grown champions
  • Agreement reflects Bombardier's ongoing commitment to enhancing rail skills and expertise in its key markets

Bombardier Transportation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Industry Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) outlining their collaboration on developing home-grown rail industry expertise over the next year.

The collaboration with MIGHT, an agency under the Malaysia Prime Minister's Department with a mandate to develop high technology industries, will support small and medium enterprises from the manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations sector by enhancing their technical rail industry skills. In Malaysia, Bombardier has been actively implementing a graduate program over the last two years along with university associations to prepare young talent as well as expand their capabilities in the rail industry.

Datuk Dr. Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman, President and CEO of MIGHT expressed, 'We greatly appreciate Bombardier's active participation in the development of both the capacity and capability of small and medium enterprises in Malaysia. MIGHT developed the Rail Industry Development Blueprint in 2012 through an Industry-Government consensus on the future direction for the local rail industry, focusing on securing more business for local players, human capital development as well as research and technology. MIGHT is also appreciative of the efforts by SME Corporation, being the funder for the High Impact Project for rail sector and the Malaysia Rail Industry Corporation for promoting this program among its members.'

Jayaram Naidu, Head of Southeast Asia, Bombardier Transportation, commented, 'At Bombardier, we are committed to developing local expertise in the rail industry and investing in the communities where we operate. With several significant collaboration milestones in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia focused on to developing local talent over the past four years, we believe these initiatives will drive productivity, increase performance and improve competitiveness - ultimately raising rail industry performance regionally as well as globally.'

Bombardier's presence in Malaysia began in 1992 as lead supplier for the 27-kilometer Kuala Lumpur Sri Petaling and Ampang Line. Since then, several Bombardier transit systems have been delivered for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and the 29-kilometer Kelana Jaya LRT, linking the western and eastern suburbs with Kuala Lumpur's downtown core in time for the 1998 Commonwealth Games. In 2017, the Kelana Jaya LRT network became the city's busiest line, moving up to 255,000 passengers daily with passenger demand expected to surge. In addition to supporting rising ridership, Bombardier is also adding value to the life cycle of the train fleets by refurbishing the original trains in-country.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 10:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOMBARDIER, INC.
12:51pBOMBARDIER : Shortlisted bidders revealed for 360m Tyne and Wear rolling stock d..
AQ
12:38pBOMBARDIER : and MIGHT Sign Agreement to Develop Rail Industry Expertise in Mala..
PU
09/18BOMBARDIER : Transportation's New Corporate Identity Takes Center Stage at the I..
AQ
09/18BOMBARDIER : Attempt to remove aircraft sparks row at Lagos Airport
AQ
09/17Bombardier expects Global 7500 jet certification this month - sources
RE
09/17BOMBARDIER : Airworthiness Directives; Bombardier, Inc., Airplanes
AQ
09/17BOMBARDIER : new corporate identity to take centre stage at InnoTrans
AQ
09/17TOGETHER WE MOVE : Bombardier Transportation's new corporate identity takes cent..
PU
09/15First Greater Anglia Aventra completed
AQ
09/15BOMBARDIER : Hitachi and Bombardier open HS2 bid centre in Birmingham, UK
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17REUTERS : Bombardier expects Global 7500 jet certification this month 
09/13Bombardier debuts battery train in Berlin 
09/10Bombardier to provide 3 new Q400 aircraft to Biman 
09/03Boeing 737 Production Meltdown 
08/28Bombardier reports 10-CRJ order converted to 5 Q400, 5 CRJ900 aircraft 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 820 M
EBIT 2018 993 M
Net income 2018 196 M
Debt 2018 5 602 M
Yield 2018 0,04%
P/E ratio 2018 46,34
P/E ratio 2019 20,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 8 434 M
Chart BOMBARDIER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Executive Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Engineer & VP-Product Development-Aerospace
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER, INC.50.83%8 477
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.41%110 221
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.70%96 638
GENERAL DYNAMICS0.57%59 976
RAYTHEON9.13%58 481
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION1.34%54 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.