Bombardier : completes world-first ERTMS tests in Sweden

Bombardier has become the first supplier to test the latest version ERTMS Level 2 for wayside

Milestone also reflects readiness of Bombardier technology for Sweden's rail modernisation programme

Bombardier Transportation has completed the world's first tests of the latest wayside software release of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2 solution, known as Baseline 3 Release 2. The pilot operation of the BOMBARDIER INTERFLO 450 solution took place in August on Sweden's ERTMS test track as part of the preparations for the national rail upgrade, set to safely increase speeds, reliability, and capacity as well as integration with Europe.

The market-leading wayside tests were conducted, in close collaboration with Swedish Transport Administration Trafikverket, between August 20-23 with an ERTMS Baseline 3-equipped Bombardier Rc6 test vehicle. This significant milestone in the preparations for rail modernisation in Sweden follows the official approval of the INTERFLO 450 rail solution by Trafikverket and Swedish Transport Agency, Transportstyrelsen, in 2017. Sweden's 40-km Corridor B ERTMS test track, located in southern Sweden, is being used to test the system without disrupting existing rail services.

Project Director Anders Åkeson from Trafikverket stated, 'This is a major step towards ERTMS roll-out in Sweden. The results of these tests with Bombardier show we are getting ready to progress from testing to implementation. Our real-life test environment demonstrates the reliability of the standard as well as interoperability between sub-systems. The ERTMS installed base demonstrates four to six times higher reliability than the conventional systems operational today'

'For Bombardier, these successful tests mark another major milestone towards building an ERTMS-enabled rail network in Sweden. This reflects our technical capabilities and commitment towards Trafikverket in delivering future-proof, high-technology mainline rail control solutions,' added Anna Hojer Head of Nordic / Managing Director, Bombardier Transportation Sweden.

Initially created to enable European cross-border rail traffic, the globally-adopted digital ERTMS Level 2 standard provides accurate and continuous radio-based, automatic train protection. These world-first tests for the very latest software release for the wayside system, encompassing the most advanced functionalities, reflect the maturity of Bombardier's technology. ERTMS Level 2 can optimise higher-speed operation and supports network interoperability, while reducing maintenance costs. Bombardier commissioned the first ERTMS Level 2 worldwide and today its solutions are used in 26 countries.

Bombardier has supplied solutions to the Swedish railway system for over 100 years. Its local presence includes its regional business, project delivery and engineering hub for rail control, production centre for propulsion systems and network of service centres. As well as being the only supplier with approved ERTMS Level 2 technology, Bombardier has equipped over 130 vehicles with its BOMBARDIEREBI Cab onboard ready for the ERTMS upgrade and is a leading rail control supplier for regional and commuter lines.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.