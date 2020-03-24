Bombardier : halts most operations in Canada due to coronavirus

The Canadian company also said the suspension includes its aircraft and rail production activities in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario.

Employees impacted by the shutdowns will be placed on furlough, and the company's chief executive and senior leadership team will forgo pay for the furloughed period, Bombardier said.

The planemaker also said it was cutting all discretionary spending and was pursuing additional measures to enhance liquidity.

Reuters had reported on Monday that Bombardier would suspend Canadian production of its corporate jets to comply with restrictions imposed by provincial governments.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has spread to almost all countries of the world, prompting large-scale lockdowns and virtually wiping out demand for air travel.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)