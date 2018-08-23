Bombardier : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO

Log in
08/23/2018 | 12:43am CEST
Bombardier logo LABACE in Sao Paulo

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc on Wednesday appointed Danny Di Perna as its aerospace unit's chief operating officer.

Di Perna, who most recently was vice-president of global sourcing at GE Power, will report to Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare, Bombardier said.

The announcement comes at a time when Bombardier is in the middle of a five-year turnaround plan through 2020, after investments in its CSeries jetliner led to a cash crunch in 2015.

The company sold a majority stake in its money-losing C Series flagship commercial jet to Europe's Airbus late last year in order to boost sales and reduce costs.

In his new role, starting on Sept. 15, Di Perna will be leading the Canadian company's aerospace engineering business and monitoring its aerostructures and engineering services business.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Bombardier, Inc.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 820 M
EBIT 2018 992 M
Net income 2018 196 M
Debt 2018 5 602 M
Yield 2018 0,04%
P/E ratio 2018 47,24
P/E ratio 2019 20,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 8 595 M
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Executive Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Engineer & VP-Product Development-Aerospace
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER, INC.51.49%8 595
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.93%108 797
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.99%92 380
GENERAL DYNAMICS-4.19%57 763
RAYTHEON6.71%57 223
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.07%51 920
