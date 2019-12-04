Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bombardier on track to meet 2019 Global 7500 business jet delivery targets: executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:29pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Bombardier's Global 7500, the first business jet to have a queen-sized bed and hot shower, is shown during a media tour in Montreal

Canada's Bombardier will hit its 2019 delivery targets for its Global 7500 business jet, as the company redirects manpower from other planes to its flagship corporate aircraft program, an executive said on Wednesday.

The plane and train maker has previously said it expects to deliver 15 to 20 Global 7500s in 2019 but will need to make the lion's share of those deliveries during the last three months of the year, leaving little room for error in execution.

Investors and analysts are closely watching deliveries of the Global 7500 business jet, which lists for $73 million and is a key revenue driver for Bombardier.

Bombardier's strategy of shifting manpower from its Global 5500 and 6500 business jets to the Global 7500 is working and will help the planemaker make guidance by year's end, Chief Operating Officer Paul Sislian said.

"The strategy is that we have highly skilled people on both our product lines," Sislian told Reuters on the sidelines of an event at a Bombardier plant near Toronto.

"What we’re trying to do is leverage the people from one product to the other so we hit our targets for all of them."

Bombardier said in October it had already delivered five of the jets and would need to deliver another 10 to 15 during the last quarter of 2019.

Sislian said workers on Bombardier's Global 5500 and 6500 jets are being trained on the 7500 so the workforce can be shifted around as needed to meet deadlines on the different programs.

Montreal-based Bombardier is in the middle of a broader restructuring, shedding underperforming commercial plane programs to focus on its more profitable business jet and rail units.

By Moira Warburton and Allison Lampert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOMBARDIER INC.
02:29pBOMBARDIER ON TRACK TO MEET 2019 GLO : executive
RE
09:59aBOMBARDIER : gets lease to build flagship jetliner at Pearson airport
AQ
12/03Bombardier Teams with Texas State Technical College on Apprenticeship Program..
GL
12/03BOMBARDIER : to Make Announcement on Future of its Global Family Aircraft in Tor..
PU
11/26Bombardier Reinforces Commitment to Environment and Receives First Shipment o..
GL
11/20BOMBARDIER : Transportation uses additive manufacturing
AQ
11/19BOMBARDIER : Global 7500 Aircraft Receives Prestigious 2019 Ontario Professional..
AQ
11/19AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Canada's De Havilland gets 11 more turboprop or..
RE
11/18Canada's De Havilland inks order for 20 turboprops; bets on Middle East, Afri..
RE
11/14Michael Ott Named 2019 Recipient of Prestigious Bombardier Safety Standdown A..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 581 M
EBIT 2019 776 M
Net income 2019 -74,1 M
Debt 2019 6 175 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 -56,2x
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 3 497 M
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,22  $
Last Close Price 1,47  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Technology Officer
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.-0.99%3 496
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION36.17%122 702
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION46.51%107 644
RAYTHEON39.59%59 530
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION40.12%57 832
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION13.22%51 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group