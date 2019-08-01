Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier, Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER, INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bombardier : posts quarterly loss, lowers 2019 forecast; shares plunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 10:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Bombardier FV-Dosto double-deck train

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc lowered its full-year earnings and cash flow forecasts and reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, as it faces challenges in its important rail division, sending shares of the Canadian train and plane maker down 18%.

Montreal-based Bombardier is in the middle of a broader restructuring, shedding underperforming commercial plane programs to focus on its more profitable business jet and rail units. The company faced a cash crunch in 2015 after investing heavily to bring two new planes to market.

Bombardier is still wrestling with a handful of costly rail projects in its estimated $34 billion (£28.09 billion) backlog of orders.

Bombardier said it would invest an additional $250 million to $300 million this year in rail, its largest division, to help resolve delayed contracts in Britain, Germany and Switzerland, while protecting against other "potential vulnerabilities" in the backlog, Chief Financial Officer John Di Bert told analysts.

"We see 2019 as a pivotal year for transportation," he said.

Some deliveries for the Swiss Federal Railways contract could risk slipping into 2020, despite progress on the contract, the CFO said.

Bombardier Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare told analysts that the company's largest growth program, the new Global 7500 business jet, is progressing well.

The company lowered its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion, from its prior view of $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion.

The free cash flow outlook for the year was lowered to negative $500 million from a range of break even to negative $250 million.

The company also lowered its full-year forecast for earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT), another closely watched measure, in the rail division. Adjusted EBIT for 2019 is now expected at $700 million to $800 million, down from around $1 billion.

Bombardier shares were down 18% at C$1.86, well below the broader Canadian share index, which was down 0.2%.

Adjusted EBIT margin was lowered to about 5% from 8%.

The company posted a net loss of $36 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $70 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a loss of $30 million, or 2 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

EBIT rose to $371 million for the quarter, helped by proceeds from the sale of the company's Q400 turboprop program.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Arathy S Nair at Bangalore; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Bill Berkrot)

By Allison Lampert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOMBARDIER, INC.
10:52aBOMBARDIER : posts quarterly loss, lowers 2019 forecast; shares plunge
RE
10:42aTSX flat as upbeat earnings offset energy losses
RE
07:37aBOMBARDIER : to invest up to US$300 million more this year on rail division capa..
AQ
06:01aBombardier Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results, Revises 2019 Guidance
GL
07/31REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY : Bombardier to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Res..
GL
07/30Air France-KLM buys smallest Airbus, retires largest
RE
07/30Air France-KLM orders 60 A220s, the aircraft formerly known as Bombardier C S..
AQ
07/26BOMBARDIER : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019
PU
07/24BOMBARDIER : Singapore Service Centre Celebrates Global Express Aircraft Install..
PU
07/22BOMBARDIER : Deutsche Bahn resumes acceptance of ICE 4 trains; Manufacturers, op..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 948 M
EBIT 2019 1 041 M
Net income 2019 115 M
Debt 2019 5 510 M
Yield 2019 0,11%
P/E ratio 2019 31,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 4 082 M
Chart BOMBARDIER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,88  $
Last Close Price 1,72  $
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 67,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Executive Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Engineer & VP-Product Development-Aerospace
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER, INC.12.81%4 101
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION27.07%115 274
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION38.32%102 276
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION41.11%58 470
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION20.30%53 580
RAYTHEON21.30%50 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group