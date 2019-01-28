Log in
Bombardier : resumes deliveries of subway cars to New York City

01/28/2019 | 01:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Bombardier logo LABACE in Sao Paulo

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier said it has resumed delivering subway cars to New York City Transit on Monday, spokesman Eric Prud'Homme said by email, after the agency halted deliveries last week because of performance problems.

"We have delivered over 162 cars to date; some are in testing, some are in the process of being accepted by the customer, and others are available for service," Prud'Homme said.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which oversees NYC Transit, could not be immediately reached for comment.

NYC Transit President Andy Byford told an MTA committee meeting last week that the agency would cease taking deliveries for Bombardier's 300-unit order of R179 subway cars until the problems were fixed, according to a webcast viewed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by James Dalgleish)

