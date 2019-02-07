Bombardier's Award-winning Global 7500 Business Jet Certified by European Aviation Safety Agency

Industry’s largest and longest range business jet, the Global 7500 aircraft is in a class of its own and entered into service in 2018

EASA certification allows the Global 7500 aircraft to be registered in a European Union country

Global 7500 aircraft offers Bombardier’s signature smooth ride and superior field performance, perfect for operating from key challenging airports in Europe

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce that the industry flagship business jet, the Global 7500 aircraft, has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification, validating the requirement for the aircraft’s operation in Europe.

“We’ve transformed business aviation with the Global 7500 jet,” said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Program Management and Engineering, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “With the longest range in the industry, the aircraft can connect more international cities nonstop, opening many destinations to our customers.”

The Global 7500 business jet earned its type certification from Transport Canada in September 2018, followed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in November 2018, both within only 24 months after the first flight of FTV1. The aircraft entered service in December 2018.

The Global 7500 aircraft has demonstrated its ability to fly further than any other business jet by expanding its advertised range to 7,700 nautical miles, a full 300 nautical miles further than initial commitments. Not only does the Global 7500 aircraft provide more range than any other competitor, it can do so from the most difficult locations around the world: the Global 7500 jet exceeded takeoff and landing performance commitments, allowing for exceptional capability from Europe’s most desirable and challenging destinations such as Sion and St. Moritz, Switzerland*. These achievements have enabled the Global 7500 aircraft to push the boundaries of business travel by resetting the bar for long-haul missions in the industry. The Global 7500 aircraft is the only business jet that connects New York to Hong Kong and Singapore to San Francisco nonstop, flying eight passengers with standard NBAA IFR fuel reserves.*

The Global 7500 aircraft offers not only its signature smooth ride, but also an elevated cabin experience, with spaciousness that is unique among business jets, and its award-winning interior featuring a full-size kitchen and four true living spaces. The Global 7500 aircraft also debuts Bombardier’s patented Nuage seat, which was meticulously designed for maximum comfort and will be exclusive to the new Global family of aircraft.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to Editors

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500 and Nuage are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*Under certain operating conditions.