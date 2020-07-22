Log in
BOMBARDIER INC.

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
Bombardier : secures up to $1 billion in credit, points to improved cash usage

07/22/2020 | 07:36am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belfast

Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday it secured a loan of up to $1 billion and its second-quarter cash usage was expected to be about $500 million less than estimates, signaling that it would have enough liquidity to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian jet maker has already pulled its 2020 forecast and announced job cuts as the health crisis pummels demand for its high-margin private jets.

The company said it secured a commitment from investment funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC to provide the three-year senior secured term loan.

The loan will provide additional liquidity for working capital as Bombardier realigns its production rates with current market conditions, the company said.

In the second quarter, Bombardier expects pro-forma liquidity of about $3.4 billion, and about $1 billion of free cash flow usage. The company will report its second-quarter results on Aug. 6.

As of June 30, Bombardier said it had about $1.7 billion cash on hand and $2.4 billion in liquidity.

The Canadian company is in the midst of selling its rail business to train maker Alstom, which expects to secure European Union's approval by the end of the month.

The sale of Bombardier's transportation business will result in a mandatory 50% repayment of outstanding principal towards the $1-billion loan.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -1.29% 49.11 Real-time Quote.17.78%
BOMBARDIER INC. 2.25% 0.455 Delayed Quote.-76.42%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 430 M - -
Net income 2020 -950 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,68x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 858 M 858 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 53 900
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 0,43 $
Last Close Price 0,34 $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Martel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Technology Officer
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.-76.42%858
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.66%104 283
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-28.62%95 103
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-10.40%51 376
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.18%42 304
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.65%36 458
