BOMBARDIER, INC.

(BBD.B)
Bombardier : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

07/26/2019 | 11:10am EDT

Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations, will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results.

DATE:

Thursday, August 1, 2019

TIME:

8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at www.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:

+1 514 394 9320 or
+1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

In French:
(with translation)

+1 514 394 9316 or
+1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 15:09:02 UTC
