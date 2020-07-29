Bombardier : to Report its Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

July 29, 2020 - Montréal Financial Results

Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on August 6, 2020.

On August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., EDT, Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at http://ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514-392-1587, passcode: 8293886# or

1-877-395-0279, passcode: 8293886# (toll-free in North America)

+800 4222 8835, passcode: 8293886# (overseas calls) In French:

(with translation) 514-861-1381, passcode:9876028# or

1-877-695-6175, passcode: 9876028# (toll-free in North America)

+800 4222 8835, passcode: 9876028# (overseas calls)

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.