BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
Bombardier : to Report its Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

07/29/2020 | 11:26am EDT
July 29, 2020 - Montréal Financial Results

Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on August 6, 2020.

On August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., EDT, Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at http://ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514-392-1587, passcode: 8293886# or
1-877-395-0279, passcode: 8293886# (toll-free in North America)
+800 4222 8835, passcode: 8293886# (overseas calls)
In French:
(with translation) 		514-861-1381, passcode:9876028# or
1-877-695-6175, passcode: 9876028# (toll-free in North America)
+800 4222 8835, passcode: 9876028# (overseas calls)

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Jessica McDonald
Advisor, Media Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 9481

Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 5727

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 15:25:03 UTC
