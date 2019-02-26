Log in
Bombardier : to Significantly Bolster its Customer Service Capabilities in the Asia-Pacific Region Through Extensive Singapore Service Centre Expansion

02/26/2019 | 08:18pm EST
  • Expanded Singapore Service Centre will be the largest OEM-owned business aviation maintenance facility in Asia
  • Investment is the next step in a major global expansion to drive customers to 'Bring Your Jets Home' with new maintenance and refurbishment options
  • The Singapore Service Centre will quadruple its existing footprint, adding a paint facility and parts depot, and expanding its full service interior finishing shop
  • Additional hangars are expected to be fully operational in the second half of 2020
  • Expanded Singapore Service Centre will support more than 2,000 visits annually

Bombardier today announced the next major investment in enhancing its global customer service experience with a significant expansion in the growing Asia-Pacific region.

The award-winning Singapore Service Centre will more than quadruple its current footprint, transforming the facility into a high-capacity, one-stop-shop super centre, offering its customers a full gamut of maintenance, refurbishment and modification services required throughout an aircraft's life, directly on site.

'Our high-capacity, optimized Singapore Service Centre will bring industry-leading aircraft availability, faster turnarounds and greater convenience and peace of mind to Bombardier's growing customer base in Asia,' said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience. 'Customers will enjoy access to the complete range of OEM customer service and support right on their doorstep, 24/7, 365 days a year. This expansion is another key building block in our drive to enhance the accessibility of our OEM expertise for customers worldwide and to solidify our position as a leader in aftermarket services in the Asia-Pacific region, a pivotal growing part of our global network.'

'This expansion is another testament to the robust ties that bind our two countries together,' said the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification. 'This important Canadian investment in Singapore is a platform that will create new opportunities for Canadian business in the region, and further diversify Canada's export markets.'

The Singapore Service Centre announcement follows the October 3, 2018, news that Bombardier is growing its North American maintenance capabilities with the construction of an expanded service centre at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. This facility will be inaugurated in 2020 and will more than double the current customer service footprint in Florida. These major investments and expansions are the next steps in providing worldwide customers with new, enhanced maintenance and refurbishment options. Located at Seletar Aerospace Park, the Singapore Service Centre, which opened in 2014, will more than quadruple its current footprint from 100,000 sq. ft. (9,260 m2) to approximately 430,000 sq. ft. (40,000 m2) by 2020. The expansion will introduce exceptional new customer facilities, a full-service 37,000 sq. ft. (3,500 m2) paint facility, advanced interior finishing capabilities, with key support functions, such as training, sales and customer support and an expanded portfolio of component, repair and overhaul (CR&O) services. It will also offer heavy structural and composite repair capabilities, in addition to a 10,000 sq.ft. (929 m2) integrated parts depot.

The new expanded Singapore Service Centre will be capable of supporting more than 2,000 visits annually. The groundbreaking of the expansion will occur on February 27, 2019, with the facility being operational in 2020.

The Singapore Service Centre currently employs more than 150 staff, including 100 licensed engineers and technicians, and has received more than 20 certifications and authorizations from international regulators to service the full range of Bombardier Global, Challenger and Learjet aircraft including the largest, most luxurious and longest range business jet ever built, the flagship Global 7500 aircraft.

In addition to offering scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and aircraft on ground (AOG) support, the Singapore Service Centre is recognized as a centre of excellence for complex retrofit work, including avionics and Ka-band installations.

'Bombardier's decision to establish a full suite of aftermarket capabilities at its Singapore Service Centre will add to the vibrancy of activities at Seletar Aerospace Park,' said Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Director, Capital Goods, Singapore Economic Development Board. 'Bombardier's expansion in Singapore is testament to our attractiveness as an aerospace hub, and our ability to capture growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to forging stronger ties with companies like Bombardier, to grow the sector and create more good jobs for Singaporeans.'

With its industry-defining craftsmanship and design, market-leading deliveries and largest backlog in the industry, Bombardier Business Aircraft is the preeminent brand in business jets worldwide. Bombardier Business Aircraft currently has an extensive footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 320 aircraft of its industry-wide fleet of 1,025 aircraft operating there. In total, Bombardier has more than 4,800 business aircraft operating around the world.

Bombardier estimates industry-wide deliveries in the region between now and 2027 to be 950 aircraft for a forecasted sales revenue of US$37 billion. The most popular growth area are the Global aircraft, and the expanded Singapore Service Centre will be instrumental in supporting the growing fleet, including the Global 7500 aircraft, the industry's largest and most luxurious business jet.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Challenger, Global, Global 7500 and Learjet are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 01:17:03 UTC
