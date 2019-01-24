Log in
BOMBARDIER, INC.
Bombardier : to buy Global jet wing-making unit from Triumph

01/24/2019 | 11:59am EST
Bombardier logo LABACE in Sao Paulo

(Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it will buy a wing manufacturing unit from aircraft parts supplier Triumph Group to boost its business jets program.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Bombardier said it would buy the assets for a "a nominal cash consideration."

Bombardier, which is in the middle of a restructuring, is counting on sales of its Global 7500 and other new large-cabin aircraft to boost revenue at its business jet division.

The Canadian company said the deal, expected to close in the first quarter, will lift its 2019 revenue estimates for the Aerostructures unit to between $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion in 2019, up from prior estimate of $2 billion (1.5 billion pounds).

The deal will not affect Bombardier's 2020 financial targets, the company said.

Bombardier and Triumph settled https://www.reuters.com/article/brief-triumph-aerostructures-reaches-set-idUSFWN1IQ0EC a commercial dispute related to the design, manufacture and supply of wing components for the plane maker's Global 7000 business aircraft in 2017.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER, INC. -0.50% 2 Delayed Quote.1.48%
TRIUMPH GROUP INC 28.05% 17 Delayed Quote.15.39%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 502 M
EBIT 2018 989 M
Net income 2018 225 M
Debt 2018 6 242 M
Yield 2018 0,13%
P/E ratio 2018 16,62
P/E ratio 2019 21,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 3 709 M
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,41 $
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Executive Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Engineer & VP-Product Development-Aerospace
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER, INC.1.48%3 709
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.30%101 050
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.28%80 638
GENERAL DYNAMICS7.38%49 993
RAYTHEON6.76%47 012
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION10.34%46 917
