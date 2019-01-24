Bombardier : to buy Global jet wing-making unit from Triumph

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Bombardier said it would buy the assets for a "a nominal cash consideration."

Bombardier, which is in the middle of a restructuring, is counting on sales of its Global 7500 and other new large-cabin aircraft to boost revenue at its business jet division.

The Canadian company said the deal, expected to close in the first quarter, will lift its 2019 revenue estimates for the Aerostructures unit to between $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion in 2019, up from prior estimate of $2 billion (1.5 billion pounds).

The deal will not affect Bombardier's 2020 financial targets, the company said.

Bombardier and Triumph settled https://www.reuters.com/article/brief-triumph-aerostructures-reaches-set-idUSFWN1IQ0EC a commercial dispute related to the design, manufacture and supply of wing components for the plane maker's Global 7000 business aircraft in 2017.

