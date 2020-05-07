Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bombardier : to continue Global 7500 jet ramp-up, as cash flow slips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 02:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: a Bombardier Global 6500 business jet at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Becker

By Allison Lampert and Sanjana Shivdas

Bombardier Inc on Thursday said it will ramp up production of its flagship Global 7500 corporate jets, but its shares slipped 12% in afternoon trading as the company forecast a large negative cash flow due to pandemic-related delivery delays.

Montreal-based Bombardier will become a "pure play" business jetmaker when it completes the expected sale of its rail division next year to France's Alstom.

Corporate jet deliveries are forecast to fall this year by around a third as the coronavirus pandemic keeps communities in lockdown and businesses shut, disrupting global travel and slowing economic activity.

Chief Executive Eric Martel said during a media call that Bombardier has held talks with different governments over possible "temporary aid," although no decision was taken.

Earlier, Bombardier reported negative free cash flow of $1.6 billion (1.3 billion pounds) for the first quarter and said it expects a similar number during the second three months of the year, when business is anticipated to hit a low point.

Chief Financial Officer John Di Bert said he expects free cash would start to break even or turn positive during the second half of 2020.

Bombardier, which suspended its 2020 guidance in March, did not provide a new forecast for corporate aircraft deliveries.

Martel said he expects Bombardier to deliver "a few less" of the 35 to 40 Global 7500 jets originally planned for 2020 and will continue its ramp-up of the $73 million plane.

Bombardier expects to increase Canadian production in May as the province of Quebec slowly reopens its economy.

Di Bert told analysts the company expects a loss in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and lower revenues during the second quarter.

"We are expecting a reduction of our production and deliveries and therefore revenues by almost half versus the same quarter last year," he said.

Bombardier said its aviation unit suffered a significant slowdown in orders in March, leading to a $13.6 billion business aircraft backlog at the end of the quarter, down from $14.4 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margins at Bombardier's aviation unit fell to 6.7% in the first quarter from 14.3% a year earlier.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization fell 35.7% to $171 million from $266 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted core earnings of $172.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In a note, Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr said weak quarterly results were no surprise, but called the larger-than-expected $1.6 billion outflow "an issue."

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Bernadette Baum and Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -1.18% 35.23 Real-time Quote.-15.58%
BOMBARDIER INC. -11.32% 0.47 Delayed Quote.-72.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOMBARDIER INC.
02:00pBOMBARDIER : to continue Global 7500 jet ramp-up, as cash flow slips
RE
02:00pBOMBARDIER : to continue Global 7500 jet ramp-up, as cash flow slips
RE
10:37aTSX gains as oil stocks surge on rising crude prices
RE
08:56aBOMBARDIER : wins contract to supply 210 commuter and intracity cars for the Del..
AQ
08:19aFutures rise as upbeat China trade data lifts oil prices
RE
06:32aBOMBARDIER : starts gradual resumption of manufacturing, reports Q1 loss
AQ
06:01aBombardier Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Measures Taken in..
GL
03:08aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : M'bishi Heavy sees up to 70 bil. yen impairment lo..
AQ
05/06MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD. : and Bombardier Inc. have agreed on a June 1, ..
AQ
05/06REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY : Bombardier to Report its First Quarter 2020 Financial ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 619 M
EBIT 2020 314 M
Net income 2020 -745 M
Debt 2020 6 255 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,32x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 945 M
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 0,58  $
Last Close Price 0,37  $
Spread / Highest target 303%
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Martel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Technology Officer
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.-72.54%946
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.24%106 167
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-61.32%87 365
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-6.09%53 850
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.76%39 586
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-30.97%34 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group