MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier, Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER, INC.

(BBD.B)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bombardier : to deliver a handful of Global 7500 jets in first half of 2019

02/20/2019 | 11:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: Bombardier employee polishes sign of Bombardier's Global 7500, the first business jet to have a queen-sized bed and hot shower, is shown during a media tour in Montreal

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian train-and-plane maker Bombardier will deliver a handful of its new flagship Global 7500 business jet to customers during the first half of 2019, with the remaining 10-15 deliveries expected during the back half of the year, chief financial officer John Di Bert told an investor conference on Wednesday.

The company has forecast 15 to 20 deliveries of the long-range planes, which cost $73 million (£56 million) at list prices, in 2019. Deliveries are expected to rise to 35 to 40 aircraft in 2020.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 920 M
EBIT 2019 1 184 M
Net income 2019 229 M
Debt 2019 5 657 M
Yield 2019 0,05%
P/E ratio 2019 58,71
P/E ratio 2020 10,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 5 099 M
Chart BOMBARDIER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,41 $
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Executive Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Engineer & VP-Product Development-Aerospace
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER, INC.23.15%5 099
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.99%110 855
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.34%86 232
RAYTHEON20.38%52 107
GENERAL DYNAMICS11.47%50 378
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.18%48 774
