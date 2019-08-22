Bombardier wins contract to supply and maintain 30 FLEXITY trams for Dresden's transport authority

Innovative lightweight concept allows wider trams to use existing infrastructure

Contract includes the FlexCare maintenance management system and the Obstacle Detection and Assistance System

BERLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47e2fa2c-3845-45ce-bbce-e9741d26fb5e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dbb7914-3a8b-4a66-8852-1991526aaf17

Mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation and Dresden’s transport authority Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB), have signed a contract to supply and maintain 30 BOMBARDIER FLEXITY trams, equipped with the Obstacle Detection and Assistance System (ODAS) for preventing collisions. The contract also includes the FlexCare maintenance management system for a 24-year period. The value of the order is 197 million euro ($219 million US). In addition, an option for ten additional FLEXITY trams and eight more years of servicing and maintenance are included in the contract.

The new FLEXITY trams are wider than DVB’s current vehicles and offer significantly greater comfort for passengers with 2+2 seating and large panorama windows. The new trams will be able to carry up to 290 passengers, which is around a 10 percent increase. To allow barrier-free access while using the existing infrastructure, only the portion of the carbody which is above platform level is wider. The new fleet will be delivered by the end of October 2023.

"I am pleased that Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe is counting on the employees’ competence, know-how and the quality of Bombardier's products here in Saxony and that these modern light rail vehicles are being built at the Saxon sites. The future of both factories and Bombardier's long-term commitment are very close to my heart. I am confident that Saxon products will also increasingly prevail in many tenders outside Saxony due to their quality, which combines innovation and sustainability," emphasized Saxony’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Martin Dulig.

"We urgently need the new light rail vehicles, which provide larger capacity, in order to offer sufficient space for the rapidly growing number of our passengers," said Andreas Hemmersbach, DVB's Board Member for Finance and Technology. He added, "In a multi-stage selection process, criteria such as technology, price, service and design were evaluated on a points-based system. Of all the manufacturers, Bombardier offered us the best overall package."

“We are proud to support our long-standing partner and customer DVB in their transport service expansion by supplying our innovative, reliable and air conditioned FLEXITY trams, offering generous multi-purpose areas and the highest safety standards. Our FlexCare maintenance management system not only ensures high availability and reliability, but also guarantees cost security over the entire term of the contract. Hand in hand with DVB, we will carry out servicing and maintenance of these FLEXITY trams together,” explained Alexander Ketterl, responsible for the urban transport business at Bombardier Transportation in Germany.

Michael Fohrer, Head of Bombardier Transportation Germany, added, “This contract will be carried out at our two sites in Saxony. The carbodies will be produced in our center of competence for carbodies in Görlitz. Final assembly and commissioning will be carried out at our industrial lead site in Bautzen.”

More than 4,000 trams and light rail vehicles from Bombardier are already successfully in operation or on order worldwide.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 40,650 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .

.

Bombardier, FLEXITY and FlexCare are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Media relations, Germany

Janet Olthof

+49 3302 89 4260 janet.olthof@rail.bombardier.com Global media relations

+49 174 926 2017

press@rail.bombardier.com

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.