Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier, Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER, INC. (BBD.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi seeks dismissal of Bombardier trade secrets case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 02:26am CET
A Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation flag flies at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain

MONTREAL (Reuters) - A trade secrets lawsuit brought by Canada's Bombardier Inc against the aircraft unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd should be dismissed because the allegations are baseless and designed to "disrupt development" of a rival jet, a spokesman for the Japanese company said on Thursday.

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp filed a court motion calling for the dismissal of Bombardier's October lawsuit, in which the Canadian planemaker said its former employees passed on trade secrets to help Mitsubishi's oft-delayed regional jet project, spokesman Jeff Dronen said.

Bombardier's lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Seattle against Mitsubishi, Seattle-based Aerospace Testing Engineering & Certification Inc (AeroTEC) and several former Bombardier employees.

"We categorically deny Bombardier’s claims that we ever sought or misappropriated any trade secrets from current or former employees of Bombardier," Dronen said by email. "These materials would not be useful or applicable to our program, which relies on a unique certification process distinct from those employed for any Bombardier aircraft program."

A Bombardier spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Bombardier employees who were recruited by Mitsubishi or AeroTEC brought with them confidential documents and data related to the certification of airplanes in Canada and the United States.

In the lawsuit, Bombardier accused Mitsubishi Aircraft of violating the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 by trying to use the confidential data and documents obtained from former employees to accelerate the "extremely complex and costly" process of getting its planes certified.

Mitsubishi's regional jet program, Japan's first passenger plane since the 1960s, has been delayed by several years, with first customer ANA Holdings Inc now expecting the 90-seater plane in 2020, rather than in 2013 as originally envisaged.

It is set to compete against Bombardier's CRJ regional jets.

Dronen said Bombardier's lawsuit is "intended to disrupt development of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet and "inhibit the introduction of new competition into the regional aircraft market."

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler)

By Allison Lampert
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC -2.23% 3895 End-of-day quote.-17.34%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 4.81% 1.96 Delayed Quote.-38.28%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD -1.83% 4072 End-of-day quote.-4.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOMBARDIER, INC.
02:26aMitsubishi seeks dismissal of Bombardier trade secrets case
RE
12/20Bombardier Celebrates Entry-into-Service of the Industry Flagship Global 7500..
GL
12/20TSX falls 0.86 percent
RE
12/20Antitrust agencies say Siemens, Alstom concessions fall short
RE
12/20ACCENTURE : Chosen by Bombardier to Help Streamline Procurement Processes and Re..
AQ
12/20BOMBARDIER : receives orders to provide 20 TRAXX locomotives to Railpool
AQ
12/20BOMBARDIER : wins contract to supply and maintain 18 FLEXITY trams for Wiener Lo..
AQ
12/20BOMBARDIER : Bizjet Takeoff Weight Increase Opens up Essendon Fields
AQ
12/20BOMBARDIER : Swiss Air-Rescue Rega Completes Challenger 650 Upgrades
AQ
12/20BOMBARDIER : Swiss Air-Rescue Rega Completes New Air Ambulance Fleet with Delive..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 515 M
EBIT 2018 995 M
Net income 2018 239 M
Debt 2018 6 247 M
Yield 2018 0,14%
P/E ratio 2018 14,82
P/E ratio 2019 12,93
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 3 396 M
Chart BOMBARDIER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Executive Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Engineer & VP-Product Development-Aerospace
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER, INC.-38.28%3 396
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-9.24%98 253
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-14.67%77 921
GENERAL DYNAMICS-21.85%47 085
RAYTHEON-12.25%46 195
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.45%43 987
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.