Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/14 04:00:00 pm
1.65 CAD   -1.20%
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:07pAlstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion
RE
02:23pFrench government to ensure Alstom-Bombardier deal creates value - minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Timeline: Bombardier's journey from Ski-Doo maker to business jet maker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:23pm EST

Alstom on Monday agreed to buy Bombardier Inc's train business for up to 6.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion), days after Airbus SE agreed to buy out Bombardier's remaining stake in the A220 passenger jet programme, helping the company improve its financial position.

Here is a timeline of Bombardier's evolution from a company selling snowmobiles decades ago, to a plane and train maker in recent years, and now ? just a business jet maker after the Alstom deal. The information is sourced from Bombardier's website and other publicly available information.

1937-1959: Joseph-Armand Bombardier launches the seven-passenger B7 snowmobile, founds the L'Auto-Neige Bombardier Limitee and launches the world-famous Ski-Doo.

1970: Bombardier ventures into the railway business with its purchase of motor scooter and tram maker Lohnerwerke and its subsidiary, the engine manufacturer ROTAX.

1974-1982: Bombardier wins its first mass transit contract to manufacture 423 cars for the city of Montréal's subway system and then goes on to win a $1 billion U.S. contract to supply 825 subway cars for the New York City Transit Authority.

1986: The company expands into the aerospace industry with its buyout of Canadair, maker of Challenger wide-body business jets and the CL-215 amphibious firefighting aircraft.

2001: Bombardier buys Germany-based DaimlerChrysler AG's subsidiary, propelling it to the position of a global leader in the rail equipment manufacturing and servicing industry.

2008: Bombardier launched C-Series programme and announces the appointment of Pierre Beaudoin as president and chief executive officer.

2010: Concerns crop up over delays with the C-Series jets, which promised market-beating performance when launched due to new engine technology and a lighter airframe.

2015: Beaudoin steps down as CEO, handing over the reins to Alain Bellemare as the company copes with mounting cost overruns for the C-Series. In October, Quebec announces $1 billion in investment in the C-Series.

2017: Canadian government announces C$372 million aid package for Bombardier in the form of repayable loans. Later that year, Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's C-Series jet programme for $1.

2018: Under Bellemare's leadership, Bombardier pares down repeatedly by selling off its 148-hectare Downsview manufacturing site in Toronto, its Q400 turboprop aircraft programme, among others.

2019: Bombardier announces plans to sell off factories in Northern Ireland and Morocco as it consolidates its commercial plane-making business and later agrees to sell its regional jet programme to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Feb 2020: Airbus teams up with the Quebec government to buy Bombardier's 33.5% stake in the A220 passenger jet programme - formerly known as the C Series - completing the Canadian firm's exit from civil aviation.

By Saumya Joseph
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.86% 130.98 Real-time Quote.-0.48%
ALSTOM 3.50% 50.3 Real-time Quote.15.08%
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.20% 1.65 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.16% 2865 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOMBARDIER INC.
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:07pAlstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion
RE
02:23pFrench government to ensure Alstom-Bombardier deal creates value - minister
RE
02:23pTIMELINE : Alstom, Bombardier and Siemens merger attempts
RE
02:23pTIMELINE : Bombardier's journey from Ski-Doo maker to business jet maker
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:53pEUROPE : China measures, Italian banks lift European shares to record close
RE
12:33pBombardier agrees $8.2 billion deal to sell rail unit to Alstom
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:54aBOMBARDIER : confirms talks with Alstom over potential sale of train division
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 812 M
EBIT 2020 535 M
Net income 2020 -362 M
Debt 2020 5 771 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -31,5x
P/E ratio 2021 264x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 2 994 M
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1,47  $
Last Close Price 1,24  $
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Technology Officer
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.-14.51%2 997
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.47%131 433
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.45%123 446
RAYTHEON3.39%63 256
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION7.84%62 183
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.64%54 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group