Bomi Italia : Group presents awarded Hospitalar Logistics Model at Hospitalar 2019 fair

The Company was recognized for its excellence providing logistics services for the health sector.

Award ceremony took place in São Paulo and was attended by the Abbott Directors and service providers. In photo Gustavo Galvao, Head of New Business Bomi Group.

Bomi Group, an Italian multinational company known for excellence in highly qualified and customized logistics solutions for the health care sector, received the Abbott Supplier of the Year award in the Logistics Service Provider category.

This was the first edition of the awards held by Abbott, a US company healthcare devoted to the discovery, development, production and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical products, which elected the best suppliers in Innovation and Logistics Operation categories.

The award in the Logistics category was disputed by several companies and took into account the services rendered from January to December 2018. Criteria such as quality, response time, sense of urgency, understanding of demands and evolution of results were evaluated.

'We're very happy withing this award, because it proves that our commitment and dedication are perceived by our clients.We've specialized our selves in delivering health with care and attention to the smallest details and we allways put the needs of our clients in first place', says Gustavo Galvão, Head of New Business Latam.

The awards ceremony took place on April 16 at Abbott's headquarters in Brazil, located in São Paulo, and was attended by all service providers and the Abbott Board of Directors. The Prize for Logistic Service Provider was delivered by Álvaro Carvalheira, João Penacchin and Amauri Oliveira, Abbott Supply Chain Directors, to Bomi's director, Gustavo Galvão, Cristina Oliveira and Luana Serrata, Customer Service Bomi area, and Gilberto Leal, Bomi operations manager for Abbott client.

The Bomi's award-winning Hospital Logistics Model, is focused on the final patient of laboratories, hospitals and home care, and is being presented at the Hospitalar 2019 fair, which takes place until May 24 at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo.

About Bomi Group

Bomi Group is a world leader in the biomedical logistics sector and in the management of high technology healthcare products. Its activities are concentrated in the integrated logistics sector and offer a wide range of logistics services in outsourcing to companies operating in the healthcare field: warehousing, temperature-controlled transport, Home Care solutions, Hospital Logistics and any other high added value service supporting the Healthcare sector supply chain. Bomi Group portfolio of more than 100 clients includes some of the world's top healthcare companies as well as small and medium sized companies operating at a global level in the biomedical, diagnostics, pharma and biotech industries. The company currently employs about 1,325 employees and operates in 20 Countries across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Bomi Group Commercial Support:

Gustavo Galvão - (11) 99631-9357 | gustavo.galvao@bomigroup.com

Rodolpho Paglia - (11) 98511-1380 | rodolpho.paglia@bomigroup.com