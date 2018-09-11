Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Bomi Italia SpA    BOMI   IT0005108748

BOMI ITALIA SPA (BOMI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bomi Italia : Is Expanding Its Reach In China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

We are pleased to announce that BOMI has become member of the China-Italy Chamber of commerce (CICC) and is also now part of the HCWG (Healthcare and Logistics Working Groups).

In our continuous effort to improve our services and our intention to strengthen one of our strategic market such as China, we decided to become more involved in the Italian business network in the region.

Our first activity as member of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC) was the HOSPEQ fair that held in Beijing on August 17th-19th.

The HOSPEQ (International Medicine Exhibition) is one of the most important annual meeting of the National Healthcare Industry in China.

During the exhibition, the Belt and Road Internet Plus Health Conference, hosted researchers from all the international scientific communities, universities and institutions. In this occasion, the Vice Minister of National Health Commission, Zeng Yixin, gave important insights about the strategy adopted by the Chinese Government on how to develop and improve the healthcare industry in China.

Considering the great success obtained in the previous HOSPEQ editions, the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC) together with the Healthcare Working Group (HCWG) and under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in China, took part at this important event with the aim to confirm and promote the Italian presence into the healthcare industry in China.

Since Italy is globally recognized as a symbol of excellence in the Healthcare and Medical Industry, it can surely play a key role in the Chinese market and seize the unlimited opportunities offered by China.

BOMI would like to sincerely thank all the participants, organizers and visitors.

Disclaimer

Bomi Italia S.p.A. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 16:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOMI ITALIA SPA
06:21pBOMI ITALIA : Is Expanding Its Reach In China
PU
07/19BOMI GROUP RECONFIRMS ISO 9001 : 2015 and ISO 13485:2016 CERTIFICATION
PU
07/18BOMI ITALIA : S.P.A. – COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF FARMA LOGISTICA SR..
PU
04/30BOMI ITALIA : 30.04.2018 - BOMI ITALIA S.P.A. - ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHARE..
PU
2017BOMI ITALIA : 6-12-2017 bomi italia s.p.a. - bomi group announces the binding co..
PU
2017BOMI ITALIA : 12-06-2017 bomi italia s.p.a. - bomi group announces the acquisiti..
PU
2017BOMI ITALIA : 30-05-2017 bomi italia s.p.a. - bomi group announces the acquisiti..
PU
2017BOMI ITALIA : 25-05-2017 bomi italia s.p.a.- binding agreement for acquisition i..
PU
2016BOMI ITALIA : 2-11-2016 bomi italia s.p.a. - bomi group announce its return to t..
PU
2016BOMI ITALIA : 28-10-2016 bomi italia s.p.a. - bomi group announces the acquisiti..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 133 M
EBIT 2018 8,66 M
Net income 2018 3,54 M
Debt 2018 21,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,96
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 49,0 M
Chart BOMI ITALIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Bomi Italia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMI ITALIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Ruini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giorgio Ruini Chairman
Stefano Camurri Executive Director
Giovanni Battista Donati Independent Director
Alessandro Potestà Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMI ITALIA SPA6.75%57
UNION PACIFIC16.30%115 332
CSX CORPORATION33.85%63 827
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY9.58%63 583
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION22.22%50 439
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED17.38%29 230
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.