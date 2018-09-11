Bomi Italia : Is Expanding Its Reach In China

We are pleased to announce that BOMI has become member of the China-Italy Chamber of commerce (CICC) and is also now part of the HCWG (Healthcare and Logistics Working Groups).

In our continuous effort to improve our services and our intention to strengthen one of our strategic market such as China, we decided to become more involved in the Italian business network in the region.

Our first activity as member of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC) was the HOSPEQ fair that held in Beijing on August 17th-19th.

The HOSPEQ (International Medicine Exhibition) is one of the most important annual meeting of the National Healthcare Industry in China.

During the exhibition, the Belt and Road Internet Plus Health Conference, hosted researchers from all the international scientific communities, universities and institutions. In this occasion, the Vice Minister of National Health Commission, Zeng Yixin, gave important insights about the strategy adopted by the Chinese Government on how to develop and improve the healthcare industry in China.

Considering the great success obtained in the previous HOSPEQ editions, the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC) together with the Healthcare Working Group (HCWG) and under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in China, took part at this important event with the aim to confirm and promote the Italian presence into the healthcare industry in China.

Since Italy is globally recognized as a symbol of excellence in the Healthcare and Medical Industry, it can surely play a key role in the Chinese market and seize the unlimited opportunities offered by China.

BOMI would like to sincerely thank all the participants, organizers and visitors.