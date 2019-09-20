Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bonanza Creek Energy Inc    BCEI

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC

(BCEI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bonanza Creek Energy to Participate in the 2019 Johnson Rice Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 04:15pm EDT

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the "Company" or "Bonanza Creek") today announced that members of the Company’s management will attend and participate in meetings at the 2019 Johnson Rice Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. An updated Corporate Presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bonanzacrk.com.

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

For further information, please contact:
Scott Landreth
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations and Treasurer
720-225-6679
slandreth@bonanzacrk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC
04:15pBonanza Creek Energy to Participate in the 2019 Johnson Rice Energy Conferenc..
GL
08/08BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
08/08BONANZA CREEK ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/07BONANZA CREEK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07/23BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
07/22Bonanza Creek Issues Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results and Provides an ..
GL
06/25BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Fina..
AQ
06/20BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
06/05BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 326 M
EBIT 2019 130 M
Net income 2019 96,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,62x
P/E ratio 2020 3,68x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 493 M
Chart BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,50  $
Last Close Price 23,89  $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Greager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack E. Vaughn Chairman
Dean Tinsley Senior Vice President-Operations
Brant Hill DeMuth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey E. Wojahn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC15.58%493
TOURMALINE OIL CORP-16.55%2 909
BERRY PETROLEUM CORP15.31%817
SURGE ENERGY INC-19.73%284
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP-17.16%186
OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD-64.71%69
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group