Bonava publ : publishes its 2019 Annual and Sustainability Report, and a digital presentation of the trends for 2019

Bonava's Annual Report and Sustainability Report was published today on Bonava's website. The report on the past year comprises a digital version and a shorter, printed PDF version that fulfils the legal requirements.

'The past year was a challenging one, and we are not satisfied with the results for 2019. Since our listing in 2016, we have endeavoured to enhance our efficiency and change the housing game, creating happy neighbourhoods for the many. The conditions for achieving this are a focus on the customer, strict cost control throughout the value chain, a sustainable approach and a strong corporate culture. We have come far in many of these areas, with new organisations and working methods in place. Now we will work to leverage what we have built and by doing so, we will create value for our shareholders, our customers and society. We have left the past year behind us and entered 2020 with a strong financial position and favourable demand in the majority of our markets,' says Joachim Hallengren, President and CEO.

2019 Digital Annual Overview:Annual Overview 2019

2019 Annual Report and Sustainability Report: www.bonava.com/investor-relations

The printed version can be ordered by e-mail starting on 20 Marchat ir@bonava.com.



For more information, please contact:

Louise Tjeder, Head of IR

louise.tjeder@bonava.com

Tel: +46 707 826 374

Fredrik Hammarbäck, Head of Press

fredrik.hammarback@bonava.com

Tel: +46 739 056 063

This information is information that Bonava AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:30 am CET on 10 March 2020.



Bonava is a leading residential development company in Northern Europe that has been creating homes and neighbourhoods since the 1930s. With its 2,300 co-workers, Bonava operates in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia and Latvia, with sales of SEK 15.5 billion in 2019. Bonava's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

