Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bonavista Energy Corporation    BNP   CA09784Y1088

BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Bonavista Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Recapitalization Transaction and Related Matters at the Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2020) -  Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX: BNP) ("Bonavista" or the "Company") announces Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") have recommended that Bonavista shareholders vote FOR all of the resolutions relating to the proposed recapitalization of the Company that are outlined in Bonavista's management information circular dated July 2, 2020 prepared in respect of the annual and special meeting of Bonavista shareholders scheduled for July 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT).

ISS and Glass Lewis are prominent, third party proxy advisory firms who, among other services, provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

In order to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, securityholders, employees, service partners and other stakeholders associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, this shareholders meeting will be held in a virtual format only and conducted via live audio online webcast. Shareholders may attend and participate in the meeting via such webcast. Bonavista shareholders may also vote their shares by proxy and will have until 5:00 p.m. (MDT) July 28, 2020 to do so.

Bonavista encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials in detail. Copies of the meeting materials, which include instructions as to how to attend the webcast, are available under Bonavista's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Bonavista shareholders who have questions or require assistance in order to vote their shares, can contact Bonavista's Proxy Solicitation Agent, Gryphon Advisors Inc.

Gryphon Advisors Inc.
North American Toll Free: 1-833-292-5847
Calls Outside North America: 1-416-661-6592
Email: inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Jason E. Skehar
President & CEO

or

Dean M. Kobelka
Vice President, Finance & CFO

Bonavista Energy Corporation
900, 207 9th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1K3 Phone: (403) 213-4300
Website: www.bonavistaenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60035


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATI
05:10pIndependent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Bonavista Shar..
NE
07/05Record debts come due for Canadian oil patch after five years of crisis
RE
06/30TSX set for best quarter since 2009 on recovery hopes
RE
06/19Bonavista Obtains Interim Order and Announces Meeting Details In Connection W..
NE
06/19BONAVISTA ENERGY : shares-for-debt proposal leaves existing shareholders with 7%..
AQ
06/19Bonavista Announces Recapitalization Transaction
NE
06/15Bonavista Energy Corporation Provides Financial Update
NE
05/28Bonavista Energy Corporation Provides Financial Update
NE
05/13Bonavista Announces 2020 First Quarter Results
NE
05/04Bonavista Energy Corporation Provides Financial Update
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 354 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 9,76 M 9,75 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bonavista Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,14 CAD
Last Close Price 0,05 CAD
Spread / Highest target 400%
Spread / Average Target 173%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason E. Skehar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith A. J. MacPhail Chairman
Bruce W. Jensen Chief Operating Officer
Dean Mark Kobelka Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Ian S. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION-91.80%10
CNOOC LIMITED-33.56%49 863
CONOCOPHILLIPS-36.04%44 602
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-42.91%27 833
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.14%20 837
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-36.19%15 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group