Bonduelle : Communication related to September 27th, 2019 European Commission decision

On September 27th, 2019 the European Commission adopted its decision on sanctions against various players of certain market segments of canned vegetables in Europe.

As part of the Commission's investigations into this 2000s market practices, and as mentioned in its registration documents since the 2013-2014 fiscal year, the Bonduelle Group applied to the Commission for immunity from fines and obtained, on September 24th,2013 conditional immunity under this procedure. The decision of the Commission confirms financial penalties exemption for the group.

As a reminder, in 2013, Bonduelle adopted, in all its business segments, an antitrust training program onboarding its employees, completed by a whistleblowing system. These principles, assembled in a Charter of Ethics, are a day-to-day guide for all the teams and a benchmark for the Ethics Committee. This Charter underlines all the factors that make Bonduelle a responsible company, a company with integrity.

