Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bonduelle    BON   FR0000063935

BONDUELLE

(BON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bonduelle : Communication related to September 27th, 2019 European Commission decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:23am EDT

On September 27th, 2019 the European Commission adopted its decision on sanctions against various players of certain market segments of canned vegetables in Europe.

As part of the Commission's investigations into this 2000s market practices, and as mentioned in its registration documents since the 2013-2014 fiscal year, the Bonduelle Group applied to the Commission for immunity from fines and obtained, on September 24th,2013 conditional immunity under this procedure. The decision of the Commission confirms financial penalties exemption for the group.

As a reminder, in 2013, Bonduelle adopted, in all its business segments, an antitrust training program onboarding its employees, completed by a whistleblowing system. These principles, assembled in a Charter of Ethics, are a day-to-day guide for all the teams and a benchmark for the Ethics Committee. This Charter underlines all the factors that make Bonduelle a responsible company, a company with integrity.

Read the press release

Disclaimer

Bonduelle SA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 15:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BONDUELLE
11:23aBONDUELLE : Communication related to September 27th, 2019 European Commission de..
PU
08:56aBONDUELLE : EU fines French-Dutch canned green beans cartel
RE
08/05BONDUELLE : 2018-2019 Financial Year revenue
PU
08/05BONDUELLE - 2018-2019 FINANCIAL YEAR : Stability of the revenue and annual profi..
GL
07/03BONDUELLE : - Statement of repurchase of shares
AQ
06/25BONDUELLE : - Statement of repurchase of shares
GL
06/18BONDUELLE : - Statement of repurchase of shares
GL
06/03Bonduelle continues its development in Russia with the acquisition of a froze..
GL
06/03BONDUELLE : continues its development in Russia with the acquisition of a frozen..
GL
05/02BONDUELLE - QUARTER 3 FY 2018-2019 R : limited sales growth for Q3 driven by for..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 847 M
EBIT 2020 127 M
Net income 2020 78,4 M
Debt 2020 552 M
Yield 2020 2,37%
P/E ratio 2020 9,41x
P/E ratio 2021 8,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 745 M
Chart BONDUELLE
Duration : Period :
Bonduelle Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONDUELLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,35  €
Last Close Price 23,25  €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Debrosse Chief Executive Officer
Martin Ducroquet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grégory Pierre Maurice Sanson Deputy CEO-Finance & Development
Isabelle Danjou Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Élisabeth Minard Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONDUELLE-18.13%815
KERRY GROUP23.93%20 691
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY16.75%12 448
TREEHOUSE FOODS INC.9.25%3 097
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 444
HAOXIANGNI HEALTH FOOD CO LTD--.--%649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group