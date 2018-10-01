Log in
Bonduelle : Plant-based food to feed the World Bonduelle's commitments for the future

10/01/2018 | 10:37am CEST

'Climate change, soil depletion, declining biodiversity. All threats weighing heavily on the balance of nature, and of humankind.' The Bonduelle Group, in a Manifesto published today, notes a new urgency for the protection of the environment, nature and biodiversity, and for the first time is reporting to the group's entire audience on the company's goals in these areas.

The plant-based revolution, a major challenge for the planet

At the halfway mark on its transformation road map (VegeGO!), which will continue until 2025, Bonduelle is set on becoming the world reference in 'well-living' through plant-based food, extending its field of operations to all plant-based foods and not just vegetables. Faced with environmental challenges, Bonduelle believes that plant-based food is THE solution to more effectively and sustainably feed both present and future generations, if only though the saving of natural resources that it affords.

A new signature to share its convictions

Bonduelle has accordingly chosen a new signature that expresses its convictions: la nature, notre futur. Nature, because it forms the root and heart of Bonduelle's activity, and the future, because this is the promise Bonduelle is making, to participate in the building of a better world through plant-based food with all the stakeholders in its ecosystem: Let's make a better future through plant-based food!

Read the rest of the press release

Disclaimer

Bonduelle SA published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:36:08 UTC
