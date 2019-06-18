Bonduelle : - Statement of repurchase of shares

BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)
Statement of repurchase of shares
Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue
|Issuer's name
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
|Date of the execution of the transaction
|International Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)
|Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day
|Trading venue
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|14/06/2019
|FR0000063935
|3 180
|28,9568
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|13/06/2019
|FR0000063935
|3 140
|28,7105
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|12/06/2019
|FR0000063935
|2 900
|29,5168
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|11/06/2019
|FR0000063935
|2 770
|28,9951
|Euronext
|
|
|
|
|
|
|