Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bonduelle    BON   FR0000063935

BONDUELLE

(BON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bonduelle : - Statement of repurchase of shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)


Statement of repurchase of shares

Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue

Issuer's nameLegal Entity Identifier (LEI)Date of the execution of the transactionInternational Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)		Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)Weighted average price per dayTrading venue
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9421/06/2019FR00000639353 43829,5197Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9420/06/2019FR000006393519 37428,7932Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9419/06/2019FR00000639352 99028,8914Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9418/06/2019FR00000639353 31028,4529Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9417/06/2019FR00000639353 26028,8987Euronext

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BONDUELLE
12:01pBONDUELLE : - Statement of repurchase of shares
GL
06/18BONDUELLE : - Statement of repurchase of shares
GL
06/03Bonduelle continues its development in Russia with the acquisition of a froze..
GL
06/03BONDUELLE : continues its development in Russia with the acquisition of a frozen..
GL
05/02BONDUELLE - QUARTER 3 FY 2018-2019 R : limited sales growth for Q3 driven by for..
GL
04/16BONDUELLE : Ready-to-Eat Bonduelle Fresh Pickedmc Salads Make Healthier Eating O..
AQ
03/27BONDUELLE : is engaging and committing to a citizen initiative alongside Make.or..
PU
03/13AGRO-ECOLOGY, INNOVATION, A "PROFIT- : an industrial player with a positive impa..
PU
03/01BONDUELLE : - Statement of availability of Half-Year Financial report on Decembe..
GL
03/01BONDUELLE - FIRST HALF YEAR 2018-201 : resilience of business activity and profi..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 816 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 76,0 M
Debt 2019 573 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 12,31
P/E ratio 2020 10,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 963 M
Chart BONDUELLE
Duration : Period :
Bonduelle Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONDUELLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,6 €
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Debrosse Chief Executive Officer
Martin Ducroquet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grégory Pierre Maurice Sanson Deputy CEO-Finance & Development
Isabelle Danjou Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Élisabeth Minard Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONDUELLE4.23%1 003
KERRY GROUP22.08%20 528
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY29.76%14 139
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 240
TREEHOUSE FOODS INC.7.51%2 967
HAOXIANGNI HEALTH FOOD CO LTD--.--%676
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About