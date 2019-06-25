Bonduelle : - Statement of repurchase of shares

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France

Registered under number 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)





Statement of repurchase of shares

Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue

Issuer's name Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Date of the execution of the transaction International Securities Identification Numbers

(ISIN Code) Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Trading venue BONDUELLE 969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94 21/06/2019 FR0000063935 3 438 29,5197 Euronext BONDUELLE 969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94 20/06/2019 FR0000063935 19 374 28,7932 Euronext BONDUELLE 969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94 19/06/2019 FR0000063935 2 990 28,8914 Euronext BONDUELLE 969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94 18/06/2019 FR0000063935 3 310 28,4529 Euronext BONDUELLE 969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94 17/06/2019 FR0000063935 3 260 28,8987 Euronext

