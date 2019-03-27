Log in
Bonduelle : is engaging and committing to a citizen initiative alongside Make.org to promote "Mieux manger" (Eat better)

03/27/2019 | 06:15am EDT

In line with its ambition to stand as the 'global reference in well-living through plant-based food', the Bonduelle Group is engaging around the citizen consultation launched March 26 by the platform make.org: #AgirPourMieuxManger

Finding solutions to provide access to good-quality food in sufficient quantities

The Bonduelle Group's commitment to create a better future through plant-based food perfectly embraces the objectives of this great citizen consultation, with the ambition to sound French public opinion on the question 'How can everyone eat better?'

The company, one of whose CSR objectives for 2025 is to facilitate access to healthy and sustainable food, has decided to take action by joining up with make.org for this campaign.

So from March 26 through May 31, 2019, any citizen wishing to get involved can give his or her view and engage with the cause #AgirPourMieuxManger (Act for better eat). For its part, Bonduelle will encourage all its employees to take part and put forward their ideas on the platform mieuxmanger.make.org . The best ideas receiving the most votes from participants will then be actively implemented on a national scale. The aim is to set up between 6 and 10 major operations over the following 3 years.

Find out more about the citizen consultation

Exceptional engagement around a key issue

As an ethically engaged company, in October 2018 the Bonduelle Group launched a new signature - 'La nature, notre futur' - and its manifesto for sustainable agriculture and quality food everywhere for everyone. Campaigning for the food cause, creating and merging the energy of all those involved, and highlighting citizen projects to ultimately put in place real projects on the ground perfectly embrace Bonduelle's strategy and reflect its ambition to be the world reference in 'well-living' through plant-based food.

Download the press release

Disclaimer

Bonduelle SA published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 10:14:02 UTC
