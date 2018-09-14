Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Bone Therapeutics    BOTHE   BE0974280126

BONE THERAPEUTICS (BOTHE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bone Therapeutics : 9/14/18 - Bone Therapeutics announces final results from Phase I/IIA ALLOB delayed-union fracture study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:08am CEST

Regulated Information

Bone Therapeutics announces final results from Phase I/IIA ALLOB delayed-union fracture study

Gosselies, Belgium, 14 September 2018, 7 am CEST - BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces positive final results in the Phase I/IIA delayed-union study of its allogeneic bone cell therapy product ALLOB in 21 patients, supporting the future clinical development of the delayed union indication.
The Company also announces the development of an optimized production process for ALLOB, which the Company believes delivers critical improvements in consistency, scalability, cost-effectiveness and ease of use. In order to streamline the progress of ALLOB through late stage clinical trials and towards commercialization, Bone Therapeutics intends to implement this optimized manufacturing process for all future clinical development programmes, including the Phase IIB trial of ALLOB in delayed union fractures.
Trial results
The Phase I/IIA study was a six-month open-label trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ALLOB in the treatment of delayed-union fractures of long bones. The study evaluated 21 patients, who each had a fracture that had failed to consolidate after a minimum of three and a maximum of seven months. Each patient received a single percutaneous administration of ALLOB directly into the fracture site and completed a six-month follow-up. Fracture healing of ALLOB-treated patients was assessed using both radiological evaluation (based on CT-scan) and clinical evaluation (e.g. health status and pain).
At six months post administration, 100% of the patients met the primary endpoint, defined as an increase of at least two points on the radiological Tomographic Union Score (TUS) or an improvement of at least 25% of the clinical Global Disease Evaluation (GDE) score vs. baseline.
From a radiological perspective, the patients improved by on average 3.84 points on the TUS score (statistically significant), almost twice the required increase of two points. This minimum two-point increase was achieved by 16 out of 21 patients (76%).
From a clinical perspective, the health status of patients, as measured by the GDE score, improved statistically significantly by on average 48%. The minimum 25% improvement was achieved by 16 out of 21 patients (76%). Pain at the fracture site, an important secondary endpoint, was statistically significantly reduced by on average 61%.
Overall, ALLOB was shown to be well-tolerated and the safety profile was consistent with the interim analysis reported on 20 September 2017. As previously described in the literature covering clinical studies with allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells or their derivatives, it was observed that blood samples of about half of the patients contained donor-specific antibodies, either pre-existing or developed after administration.
Manufacturing update
With its core focus on its off-the-shelf, allogeneic cell therapy platform, Bone Therapeutics has been optimizing its ALLOB manufacturing process in order to improve consistency, scalability, cost effectiveness and ease of use, which are critical for development and commercialisation in cell therapy.
The Company has successfully developed an optimized process that it believes will satisfy these objectives. The optimized production process significantly increases the production yield, generating tens of thousands of doses of ALLOB per bone marrow donation. Additionally, the final ALLOB product will be cryopreserved, enabling easy shipment and the capability to be stored in a frozen form at the hospital level, making it readily available for patients in need. The process will therefore substantially reduce overall production costs, simplify supply chain logistics, improve patient accessibility and facilitate global commercialisation to large patient populations more affordably.
Bone Therapeutics believes the optimized manufacturing process is vital to the future commercial success of ALLOB. In order to avoid process changes in later phases of development, improve cost effectiveness and streamline ALLOB's route to market, the Company will implement the optimized production process for all future clinical trials with ALLOB, including the planned Phase IIB delayed-union trial.
The Company's immediate focus is on submitting a new clinical trial application (CTA) with the regulatory authorities to allow the start of a Phase IIB trial in delayed union, utilising the optimized production process. Bone Therapeutics is currently generating the non-clinical data required for the application and expects to submit the CTA for a multi-centre, randomized, controlled study in H2 2019.
Thomas Lienard, Chief Executive Officer of Bone Therapeutics, commented: 'The continued positive clinical development progress with ALLOB, highlighted by these results today, paves the way for the next stage of development.'
'In cell therapy, a robust and consistent manufacturing process is critical to successful commercialisation. We are strongly encouraged by the progress we have made in optimising our manufacturing process, delivering a significant improvement which we believe safeguards the quality, consistency and cost-effectiveness of our allogeneic product and will support our future commercialisation strategy.'
'Whilst progressing this unique allogeneic bone cell therapy product to market as quickly as possible remains our top priority, we want to take this opportunity to align our clinical development as closely as possible with our future commercialization strategy. We believe the positive clinical data reported so far for ALLOB and the optimization of our manufacturing process put us in the right position to move forward with the clinical development of our allogeneic platform and achieve a competitive product profile.'
Key opinion leader event
The Company will host a Key Opinion Leader Event in Paris today at 12.30pm CEST. Presentations will be given by Prof. Dr. Frédéric Dubrana, Orthopaedic Surgeon at the University Hospital of Brest and Professor at the University of Western Brittany, alongside Thomas Lienard, Chief Executive Officer. The event in Paris will be held in French with an English language webcast of the same presentations at 3.30pm CEST. For more information please contact investorrelations@bonetherapeutics.com.
Webcast
To access the webcast, please go to the webcast link below. To participate in the Q&A, dial one of the appropriate numbers below quoting the confirmation code:
Belgium: +32 (0)2 404 0659
France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9105
United States: +1 929-477-0324
Confirmation Code: 4247192
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8ya7dmns

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics SA published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 05:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BONE THERAPEUTICS
07:08aBONE THERAPEUTICS : 9/14/18 - Bone Therapeutics announces final results from Pha..
PU
07:00aBONE THERAPEUTICS : SA announces final results from Phase I/IIA ALLOB delayed-un..
AQ
09/03BONE THERAPEUTICS : Threshold crossings
CO
08/31BONE THERAPEUTICS : Announces H1 Results for 2018
AQ
08/31BONE THERAPEUTICS : SA announces H1 results for 2018
AQ
08/30BONE THERAPEUTICS : 8/30/18 - Bone Therapeutics Announces H1 Results for 2018
PU
08/30BONE THERAPEUTICS : SA announces H1 results for 2018
GL
08/30BONE THERAPEUTICS : Half-year results
CO
08/27BONE THERAPEUTICS SA : half-yearly earnings release
08/22BONE THERAPEUTICS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ri..
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31BONE THERAPEUTICS SA ORD 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/09Mereo BioPharma Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO 
03/27Mereo BioPharma Group Files For U.S. IPO 
01/31BONE THERAPEUTICS : In (Re)Search For Money 
2017BONE THERAPEUTICS : Deeply Undervalued Early Stage Biotech 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -19,0 M
Net income 2018 -7,00 M
Debt 2018 37,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 8,78x
Capitalization 72,9 M
Chart BONE THERAPEUTICS
Duration : Period :
Bone Therapeutics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONE THERAPEUTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,3 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Lienard Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Jean Stéphenne Chairman
Jean-Luc Vandebroek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Heynen Chief Medical, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Benoît Champluvier Chief Technology & Manufacturing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONE THERAPEUTICS19.69%85
ABBVIE-0.39%141 191
MERCK KGAA-2.69%13 435
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-10.58%10 373
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC22.68%10 018
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD46.11%8 169
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.