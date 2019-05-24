Log in
Bone Therapeutics : 24/05/2019 - Bone Therapeutics to present data at TERMIS European Chapter Meeting 2019

05/24/2019 | 01:33am EDT

Gosselies, Belgium, 24 May 2019, 7am CEST - BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces that the Company will present on 29 May at the Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS) European Chapter Meeting 2019 in Rhodes, Greece.
TERMIS is a not-for-profit Society with three chapters. TERMIS is the most prominent organisation in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine globally. TERMIS promotes education, research, innovation, clinical translation and social responsibility within the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine through regular meetings, training courses, scientific and lay publications, outreach activities and other forms of communication. TERMIS also provides an international forum for the informed discussion of challenges and achievements of tissue engineering therapies.
In the oral presentation, the R&D team of Bone Therapeutics will present preclinical in vitro and in vivo results highlighting the potent osteogenic properties of Bone Therapeutics' injectable allogeneic bone-forming cell therapy product to promote bone regeneration and improve fracture healing in relevant animal models.


Presentation Details:
Title: Injectable bone-forming cells derived from human BM-MSC improve bone repair in a mouse model by promoting host and donor bone formation through two mechanisms of action
Authors: Delphine De Troy 1, Laure Hertzog 1, Sylvain Normand 1, Anna Tury 2, Roland Baron 3, Sandra Pietri 1
Session: S71 - Bone
Session date: Wednesday, 29 May 2019
Session time: 13:00-14:30 CEST (14:00-15:30 EEST)
Location: 'Salon des Roses B' room, Rhodos Palace Convention Resort, Iraklidon Avenue (Trianton), Ixia P.O. Box 121 85100 Rhodes, Greece

(1 Bone Therapeutics S.A., Gosselies, Belgium, 2 Skeletal Cell Therapy Support S.A., Gosselies, Belgium, 3 Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA)

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics SA published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 05:32:04 UTC
