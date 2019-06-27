Bone Therapeutics : 27/06/2019 - Bone Therapeutics to raise capital through private placement of new shares and issuance of non-dilutive subordinated bonds

About Bone Therapeutics Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases. Based in Gosselies, Belgium, the Company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapy and an innovative biological product in later-stage clinical development across a number of disease areas, which target markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Bone Therapeutics' core technology is based on its allogeneic cell therapy platform (ALLOB) which uses a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stem cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells can be administered via a minimally invasive procedure, avoiding the need for invasive surgery, and are produced via a proprietary, cutting-edge manufacturing process.

The Company's ALLOB product pipeline includes a cell therapy product candidate that is expected to enter Phase II/III clinical development for the treatment of delayed-union fractures and a Phase II asset in patients undergoing a spinal fusion procedure. In addition, the Company is also developing an enhanced viscosupplement, JTA-004, which is expected to enter Phase III development for the treatment of pain in knee osteoarthritis.

Bone Therapeutics' cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are protected by a broad IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.

