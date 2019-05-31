Log in
Bone Therapeutics : 31/05/2019 - Bone Therapeutics to participate in upcoming conferences

05/31/2019

About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases. Based in Gosselies, Belgium, the Company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapy and an innovative biological product in later-stage clinical development across a number of disease areas, which target markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Bone Therapeutics' core technology is based on its allogeneic cell therapy platform (ALLOB) which uses a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stem cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells can be administered via a minimally invasive procedure, avoiding the need for invasive surgery, and are produced via a proprietary, cutting-edge manufacturing process.

The Company's ALLOB product pipeline includes a cell therapy product candidate that is expected to enter Phase II/III clinical development for the treatment of delayed-union fractures and a Phase II asset in patients undergoing a spinal fusion procedure. In addition, the Company is also developing an enhanced viscosupplement, JTA-004, which is expected to enter Phase III development for the treatment of pain in knee osteoarthritis.

Bone Therapeutics' cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP standards and are protected by a broad IP portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 05:23:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 10,1 M
EBIT 2019 -17,1 M
Net income 2019 -6,34 M
Debt 2019 19,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,76x
EV / Sales 2020 3,82x
Capitalization 38,6 M
Chart BONE THERAPEUTICS SA
Duration : Period :
Bone Therapeutics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONE THERAPEUTICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,43 €
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Lienard Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Baron Jean Stéphenne Chairman
Jean-Luc Vandebroek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Heynen Chief Medical, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Benoît Champluvier Chief Technology & Manufacturing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONE THERAPEUTICS SA-1.33%43
WUXI APPTEC CO LTD5.53%13 334
MERCK KGAA-2.42%12 610
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD2.32%10 341
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD22.61%9 305
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC3.26%7 471
