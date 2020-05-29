Bonhill : PPP Loan Received

29 May 2020

Bonhill Group plc (AIM: BONH), a leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Information, Live Events and Data & Insight, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bonhill Group Inc, has received loans totalling $1.1 million under the US Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') which is part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act ('CARES Act'). PPP loans, or a portion of the loan, may be forgivable if the proceeds of the loan are used for eligible purposes, including employee retention and payroll. The Board currently expects that over two-thirds of the funds received under the PPP loan will be eligible for forgiveness, which will form a significant proportion of the Company's previously announced £1 million US payroll cost savings expected in 2020.

Bonhill Group plc is a leading, AIM-quoted, B2B media company providing Business Insight, Events and Data & Analytics propositions to Financial Services, Diversity and Technology business communities in 25 countries. Bonhill operates fifteen information websites, publishes four regular print titles, hosts 120 events per annum, offers a portfolio of data & analytics propositions and provides a range of content marketing solutions.

The business creates content, sales and marketing opportunities, networking events and transactional opportunities for its audiences of entrepreneurs, business owners and managers, CTOs & technology leaders, asset & wealth managers, and professional women, in addition to its sponsors, advertising clients and customers. Flagship brands include: InvestmentNews, Portfolio Adviser, Fund Selector Asia, What Investment, SmallBusiness.co.uk, GrowthBusiness.co.uk, Information Age, Women in… events series, and DiversityQ.

