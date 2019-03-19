Log in
BONMARCHE HOLDINGS PLC

(BON)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 12:45:55 pm
29.5 GBp   -20.27%
Bonmarche : Price Monitoring Extension

03/19/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

RNS Number : 3522T

Bonmarche Holdings PLC

19 March 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
PMELLFVRVEIALIA

Disclaimer

Bonmarche Holdings plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 16:59:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 182 M
EBIT 2019 -1,90 M
Net income 2019 -3,00 M
Finance 2019 0,40 M
Yield 2019 9,59%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,64
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Capitalization 18,5 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,51  GBP
Spread / Average Target 38%
Managers
NameTitle
Helen Connolly Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Coleman Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Alexander Alldridge Finance Director & Director
Stuart Merrilees Technology & Change Director
Ishbel Jean Stewart Macpherson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONMARCHE HOLDINGS PLC-1.33%25
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.15.52%3 161
NINGBO PEACEBIRD FASHION CO LTD9.10%1 467
SHENZHEN ELLASSAY FASHION COLTD8.44%884
ARITZIA INC3.41%814
CHICO'S FAS, INC.-17.79%581
