BONNY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

(1906)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/06
0.51 HKD   -5.56%
0.51 HKD   -5.56%
BONNY INTERNATIONAL : Supplementary announcement in relation to the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
Bonny International : SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

08/07/2020 | 10:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BONNY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

博 尼 国 际 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1906)

SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report of Bonny International Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those set out in the 2019 Annual Report.

In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information and breakdown in relation to the other expenses of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 (together with the comparison figures for 2018):

For the year ended

31 December

Note

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Other expenses

303

208

Research and development expenses

1

18,496

17,965

Total

18,799

18,173

Note:

1. The breakdown of research and development expenses is as follows:

For the year ended

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Direct materials

5,263

4,938

Staff salary

9,429

10,021

Depreciation and amortisation of long-term expenses

204

761

Other expenses

3,600

2,245

Total

18,496

17,965

This supplementary announcement is supplemental to the 2019 Annual Report. Save as disclosed in this supplementary announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Bonny International Holding Limited

Jin Guojun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Jin Guojun and Mr. Zhao Hui as executive Directors; Ms. Gong Lijin and Mr. Luo Weixing as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Li Youxing, Mr. Wang Jian and Mr. Chan Yin Tsung as independent non-executive Directors.

