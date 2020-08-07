Bonny International : SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
08/07/2020 | 10:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
BONNY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
博 尼 国 际 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1906)
SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO
THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Reference is made to the annual report of Bonny International Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those set out in the 2019 Annual Report.
In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information and breakdown in relation to the other expenses of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 (together with the comparison figures for 2018):
For the year ended
31 December
Note
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Other expenses
303
208
Research and development expenses
1
18,496
17,965
Total
18,799
18,173
Note:
1. The breakdown of research and development expenses is as follows:
For the year ended
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Direct materials
5,263
4,938
Staff salary
9,429
10,021
Depreciation and amortisation of long-term expenses
204
761
Other expenses
3,600
2,245
Total
18,496
17,965
This supplementary announcement is supplemental to the 2019 Annual Report. Save as disclosed in this supplementary announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
Bonny International Holding Limited
Jin Guojun
Chairman
Hong Kong, 7 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Jin Guojun and Mr. Zhao Hui as executive Directors; Ms. Gong Lijin and Mr. Luo Weixing as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Li Youxing, Mr. Wang Jian and Mr. Chan Yin Tsung as independent non-executive Directors.
