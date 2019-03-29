Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bonso Electronics International Inc.    BNSO   VG0985293088

BONSO ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BNSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/29 03:54:51 pm
2.9163 USD   +4.15%
08:36pBonso Reports Half Year Results
GL
03/18Bonso Electronics Announces Annual General Meeting Results
GL
2018Bonso Electronics Reports Potential Loss of Revenue
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonso Reports Half Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

HONG KONG, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) today announced its unaudited results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2018.

Bonso reported a net loss for the six-month period ended September 30, 2018 of $0.09 million, or $0.02 basic loss per share, as compared to net income of $0.69 million, or $0.14 basic earnings per share, posted during the six-month period ended September 30, 2017. Net revenue for the six-month period ended September 30, 2018, decreased 21.9% to $5.6 million from $7.2 million for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017. The decreased net income resulted principally from the decline in revenue related to the Company’s scales and electronics products and the corresponding decline in income from the operations for the six-month period ended September 30, 2018.

Mr. Andrew So, President and CEO stated: “We are continuing our efforts to increase sales in the scales and electronic products segment of our business, and we are optimistic that these efforts will result in increased sales in the next fiscal year. Over-all this segment of our business has declined, and we expect that trend to continue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. We are developing new electronic scales and pet electronic products for our customers and anticipate that we will start selling these products in our next fiscal year.”

Further, Mr. Andrew So stated: “The Company has leased out its Shenzhen factory to a third party since August 2013 and under its terms, the lease was to end on July 31, 2019. However, in December 2018, the local environmental protection bureau ordered the tenant to cease production of its primary products as a result of the imposition of higher pollution standards resulting from the conversion two years ago of a nearby industrial factory to residential buildings. The tenant has relocated to another factory and has paid rent to the Company through January 31, 2019. The tenant will not pay any further rent to Bonso, since the rental agreement was terminated. The loss of rental income for this six-month period will negatively impact both our revenues and cash flow.”

Mr. So said further: “We expect that the Company will obtain all the governmental approvals for the redevelopment of the Shenzhen factory in 2019.  The reconstruction is expected to take three to four years and we believe the redeveloped property will generate substantial future rental revenue for the Company.”

About Bonso Electronics

Bonso Electronics designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets a comprehensive line of electronic scales, weighing instruments and pet electronics products. Bonso products are manufactured in the People's Republic of China for customers primarily located in North America and Europe. Company services include product design and prototyping, production tooling, procurement of components, total quality management, and just-in-time delivery. Bonso also independently designs and develops electronic products for private label markets. Bonso rents factory space and equipment to third parties and is also continuing the process to obtain the necessary approvals to redevelop the land upon which its Shenzhen factory is located. For further information, visit the company's web site at http://www.bonso.com.

This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements may be identified by such words or phrases as "should," "intends," "is subject to," "expects," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "estimated," "projected," "may," "I or we believe," "future prospects," "our strategy," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements made in this press release which relate to the termination of the lease for the Shenzhen factory involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected and stated in this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update "forward-looking" statements.

For more information please contact:
                                                                                                
Albert So
Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Tel: 852 2605 5822
Fax: 852 2691 1724
SOURCE Bonso Electronics

 
-- Tables to Follow --
 
 
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
 
 March 31, September 30,
 2018 2018
 $ in thousands $ in thousands
 (Audited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents8,751 8,400
Trade receivables, net794 1,216
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments745 474
Inventories, net1,012 681
Income tax recoverable5 0
Financial instruments at fair value78 0
    
Total current assets11,385 10,771
    
Investment in life settlement contracts149 151
Other intangible assets2,787 2,410
Property, plant and equipment, net10,434 9,442
    
Total assets24,755 22,774
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
    
Current liabilities   
Notes payable - secured99 130
Bank loans - secured0 552
Accounts payable924 582
Accrued charges and deposits3,178 3,164
Payable to affiliated party73 0
Current portion of capital lease obligations28 28
Loan from affiliated party - current portion67 0
    
Total current liabilities4,369 4,456
    
    
Capital lease obligations, net of current portion32 17
Long-term deposit received738 738
Long-term loan2,527 2,248
    
Total liabilities7,666 7,459
    
Stockholders’ equity   
Common stock par value $0.003 per share   
- authorized shares - 23,333,334   
- issued shares: Mar 31, 2018 - 5,543,639; Sep 30, 2018 - 5,543,63917 17
outstanding shares: Mar 31, 2018 - 4,795,622; Sep 30, 2018 - 4,712,300   
Additional paid-in capital22,474 22,474
Treasury stock at cost: Mar 31, 2018 - 748,017; Sep 30, 2018 - 831,339-2,409 -2,671
Accumulated deficit-6,029 -6,117
Accumulated other comprehensive income3,036 1,612
    
 17,089 15,315
    
    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity24,755 22,774
    


Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
 
 Six months ended September 30, 2017 Six months ended September 30, 2018
 $ in thousands $ in thousands
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
    
Net revenue7,210 5,631
Cost of revenue-4,481 -3,602
    
Gross profit2,729 2,029
    
Selling, general and administrative expenses-2,062 -2,099
Other income, net148 16
    
Income / (loss) from operations815 -54
Non-operating (expenses) / income, net-127 -34
    
Income / (loss) before income taxes688 -88
Income tax expense0 0
    
Net income / (loss)688 -88
    
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax455 -1,424
    
Comprehensive income1,143 -1,512
    
Earnings / (loss) per share   
    
Weighted average number of shares outstanding4,967,713 4,715,384
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding5,300,353 4,715,384
    
Earnings per common share (in U.S.Dollars)0.14 -0.02
Earnings per common share (in U.S.Dollars) - assuming dilution0.13 -0.02
    

Certain amounts in the statement of operations for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017 have been reclassified to conform to the presentation for the six-month period ended September 30, 2018.

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BONSO ELECTRONICS INTERNAT
08:36pBonso Reports Half Year Results
GL
03/18Bonso Electronics Announces Annual General Meeting Results
GL
2018Bonso Electronics Reports Potential Loss of Revenue
GL
2018Bonso Electronics Reports Year End Results
GL
2018Bonso Reports Half Year Results
GL
2018Bonso Electronics Announces Annual General Meeting Results
GL
2017Bonso Electronics Reports Year End Results
GL
2017Bonso Electronics Announces Signing of a Letter of Intent on Reconstruction o..
GL
2017Bonso Electronics Announces Annual General Meeting Results
GL
2017Bonso Electronics Announces Annual Meeting
GL
More news
Chart BONSO ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Bonso Electronics International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONSO ELECTRONICS INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Hung Gun So Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chun Bong So Deputy Chairman, President & COO
Albert So CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Kim Wah Chung Director, Director-Research & Development
Woo Ping Fok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONSO ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL INC.39.30%0
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-60.78%33 699
TE CONNECTIVITY5.79%27 112
IPG PHOTONICS30.79%7 847
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.31.48%5 907
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About