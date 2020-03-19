BonTerra Resources : Announces the Suspension of All Drilling

Log in
03/19/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Bonterra Announces the Suspension of All Drilling

Val-d'Or, QC - March 17, 2020: Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR2) (the 'Company' or 'Bonterra')

Given the seriousness of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Bonterra is immediately suspending all drilling at the Gladiator, Barry, and Moroy Projects and preparations for the bulk sample at Moroy.

Effective immediately, all three camps and the Val-d'Or office will be limited to security and care and maintenance staff. The Company's exploration team has been asked to work from home and is strongly encouraged to follow all Federal and Provincial directives for safety to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus. This suspension will be effective for a minimum of 3 weeks. At this point in time, the Company is not aware of any Coronavirus cases involving our employees or their families.

The seriousness of the global pandemic is evolving daily. The Company will continue to monitor the situation in the Community and will only lift this suspension and resume regular exploration activities when there are clear indications that our employees are able to return to work in a safe environment.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Investor relations: Allan Folk

ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-825-8676 | Website: www.bonterraresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

BonTerra Resources Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 12:06:04 UTC
