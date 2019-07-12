BonTerra Resources : files technical reports – mineral resource estimates, for its gold deposits in the Urban-Barry Camp, Quebec

Bonterra files technical reports - mineral resource estimates, for its gold deposits in the Urban-Barry Camp, Quebec

Val-d'Or, (Quebec) Canada - July 12, 2019: Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1)('Bonterra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has filed two technical reports prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43‐101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101'); the technical report titled 'Technical Report on the Moroy Project - Mineral Resources Estimate, Desmaraiville, Quebec' and, the technical report titled, 'Technical Report on the Resource Estimates for the Barry and Gladiator Deposits, Urban Barry Property, East of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec', both prepared by SGS Canada Inc., having an effective date of May 6, 2019 and supporting the disclosure made by the Company in its May 28, 2019 press release (the 'Press Release ') announcing a mineral resource estimates for its gold deposits in the Urban Barry Camp, Quebec. There are no material differences in the technical reports from the information disclosed in the Press Release.

The technical reports are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com).

Qualified Persons

The technical reports were prepared by independent 'qualified persons' as defined by NI 43-101, Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P. Geo., and Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, B.Sc., géo., both of SGS Geological Services Inc.

Pascal Hamelin, ing., P.Eng., VP Operations for Bonterra is a qualified person and has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Interim Chief Executive Officer: Greg Gibson

819-825-8678 | ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val-d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.